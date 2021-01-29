The incoming administration has made a number of promises to the people, and I am willing to take them at face value. Let’s examine 2 of them, and see their effect on America: Open Borders and Free Health Care for all.
If our borders are to be truly open, it will mean any one and any thing can come in without any examination. Having worked directly on the border for 17 years, here is what to expect. Canada and Mexico will instantly figure out that they can save lots of money by exporting their career criminals to the US. Burglars, child molesters, rapists, murders, why should they house and feed them? Just bus them to the border and tell them not to return. After all, they are not opening their borders — it will be a one way flow towards us. Of course there will be no one to stop terrorists, they too will be "welcome."
And what about material items? With open borders counterfeit goods of every description, unsafe foods, impure and phony medications, noxious and toxic waste will all be inbound. Is that a shipment of explosives, guns, radioactivity? Is that leaky container full of toxic waste? Bring it in and park it anyplace. Got several tons of fentanyl? Welcome, welcome! No one will check to see what is in it!
Now let us turn to Free Health Care for all. For decades, operating rooms in hospitals in Tucson were booked all winter as wealthy Canadians, unwilling to wait for months or years in their socialized medical care system, paid to come to the Southwest to get their elective surgery and recuperate in the warmth. Just like their prison systems, socialized health care systems around the world will just send their seriously ill to the U.S. Canada and Mexico will convert their hospitals to ER’s, and bring those with serious or long term illnesses to our hospitals — an ambulance ride is much cheaper than treating them. You can expect a resurgence of diseases unseen for generations, things like polio, typhus, and who knows what.
None of this deals with the tremendous loss of revenue from Customs Duties (taxes) collected on imported goods. With health care free to all, the money has to come from someplace. And what about the jobs in the manufacturing area? Most Customs Duties are in place to protect U.S. industries. Remove those taxes, and we have only a ‘service’ industry. Fewer taxpayers equals more taxes on those who still have jobs.
We will see who benefits from the new administration, and their policies.
Seth R. Nadel,
Concho
Get a grip.
As usual, Seth, you nailed it. I agree with every word and am sickened by the shoulder-shrug that concerns like this receive in the media. Please keep speaking up.
