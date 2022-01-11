Where does the taxpayer dollars go for the residents of Concho.

Apache County where are the improvements.

We are in need of walking paths around Concho Lake, removal of rubbish, broken down trailers and children living in squalor.

I am sure the residents of Concho would like to know. Apache County give back what is due to the taxpayers of Concho by making these improvements.

Pat Bobos,

Concho

RetAF

Isn't Concho Lake private land and BLM land? Why would the county foot the bill for property clean up there?

