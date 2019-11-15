It bothers me when society can't accept our history and chooses to re-define it. I'm celebrating Columbus Day, not Indigenous Peoples Day. If you want an Indigenous Peoples Day, create one. That's what they did with Kwanzaa.
I'm celebrating history as written, not as others would re-write it. Look what's happened to George Washington's birthday and Abraham Lincoln's birthday. Two presidents who defined our nation and led us through difficult and dangerous times. Now, they've been relegated to President's Day. What does President's Day stand for? Just having been a president, whether good or bad?
It is said that if you deny history, you're doomed to relive it. Let's accept the good and the bad of our history and stop trying to be politically correct. This PC mentality will destroy us. It's already taking us that direction.
Linda Nadel,
Concho
