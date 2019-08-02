Proposition 421 will have a profoundly positive impact on public safety in Navajo County. While some people may not understand the nexus between Prop 421 and the fire department; there is a significant impact on fire and medical services if this initiative does not pass.
It is estimate that if the “jail tax” does not pass, County funding for law enforcement will be reduced by as much as 20%. This decrease in funding means fewer Sheriff's deputies on the streets and longer response times to your emergency. How does this affect your fire department? There are several instances in which fire and EMS crews stage, or hold-off, until law enforcement arrives on scene. Our firefighters and EMS workers do not carry offensive weapons and are not trained to subdue violent persons, therefore we do not go into hostile situations without the assistance of law enforcement. Some examples of this are domestic violence situations, school shootings, stabbings, suicide attempts, assaults, and other similar types of situations. If you or your family are unfortunate enough to be involved in one of these situations, a longer response time from law enforcement necessarily means a longer response time by fire department personnel who are trained to perform lifesaving procedures.
If Proposition 421 fails it will absolutely result in a reduction in public safety, diminished officer safety and by default diminished firefighter safety. For these reasons the Professional Firefighters of the White Mountain Firefighters Association ask that all of our community members support and cast their vote in favor of Proposition 421.
Taber Heisler
Vice-President, White Mountain Firefighters Association
(1) comment
Go away. This has already been rejected by the people.
As usual, govt exposes itself as not being accountable to nor responsive to the people, but, rather, to itself and its employees.
Govt at every level needs to shrink and people need to be required to return more toward to a spirit and lifestyle of individualism, self-sufficiency, individual responsibility and self-reliance...this coupled with voluntary association and mutual assistance with others as desired or needed.
Govt is naught but a barely necessary evil and it needs to be shoved into a cage and kept there only to provide fundamental essential services.
This is what America was once all about and is as it should be.
Reject this govt scheme which they seemingly are bound to shove down people's throat despite people having already rejected it. Confront and call out the apparatchiks, fear-mongers and govt 'hogs-at-the-trough'.
Vote no on everything. We don't need it. We can't afford it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.