Has anyone else figured out that the numbers the CDC has reported about flu infections and death are made up just to sell their flu vaccine?
California declared a state of emergency since one person has died from the coronavirus. One person.
At the 2004 "National Influenza Vaccine Summit," co-sponsored by CDC and the American Medical Association, Glen Nowak, associate director for communications at the NIP, (National Immunization Program), spoke on using the media to boost demand for the vaccine. One step of a "Seven-Step Recipe for Generating Interest in, and Demand for, Flu (or any other) Vaccination" occurs when "medical experts and public health authorities publicly … state concern and alarm (and predict dire outcomes) — and urge influenza vaccination."
Another step entails "continued reports … that influenza is causing severe illness and/or affecting lots of people, helping foster the perception that many people are susceptible to a bad case of influenza." No one was ordering the flu vaccine. So they decided to scare you into getting one. To make money. If 129 cases of coronavirus in a country with over 330 million people is cause for alarm, then, obviously, the real numbers for influenza infections and death are incorrect.
Tara Cluff,
Pinetop
(3) comments
Ms. Cluff.................The earth is flat, isn't it?
O.K. Tara, so what are the real numbers and what are your sources?
...and the lizard people are behind the whole thing! [alien]
