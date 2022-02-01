America should be a "color-blind" society. While it may not always live up to that ideal, it should be something that all Americans can get behind and support. It is a noble idea.
Each and every individual should be judged solely on their merits and not on their skin color. To believe otherwise is racist (and unacceptable.)
Yet, I see our president vowing to nominate a supreme court justice using skin color as a pre-requisite to that nomination. What does skin color have to do with being qualified to serve in this position? We are all Americans and we should all want the most qualified individual to be nominated.
It is possible that this individual may be Black, or Asian, or Latino, or white. Personally, I do not care. I only want the most qualified person to be in this important, lifetime, position.
We are all Americans. We all should have a common goal. That specifically is the advancement of our society and every citizen in that society. The nomination of a person based on their skin color does not advance our aspiration to achieve a color-blind society. Instead, it advances the idea that our skin color determines who we are. It does not, We are all Americans.
President Biden's actions are actually working against America achieving a truly color-blind society. Shame on him!
