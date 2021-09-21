I would like to know who is responsible for the damage to all of the vehicles on the mountain who have had to pay for damage caused by these ridiculous roads?
I have spent over $2,000 on my vehicle alone and I'm on disability!
I cannot afford to continually pay for damage because I only get $900 monthly. Someone needs to be held accountable.
James Acton,
Vernon
(1) comment
Thank the teachers for our roads
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.