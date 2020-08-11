As you enter the Show Low Safeway store a sign predominantly reads “please wear face covering inside our store”. Therefore, why are people inside without masks? Where is management on this?
Rita Sanders
Show Low
If you want to wear a bandana or a some kind of face covering thats your business. Some of us aren’t willing to wear a hot bacteria trap around our face/mouth. It’s called mask mouth, and dentist are concerned about it. You think that bacteria won’t spread down into your throat and lungs. Gross.
I have noticed a majority of the "Non maskers" are clearly not from around here. Not only did they ignore the stay at home order, but they come up here to escape the heat and just don't bother wearing a mask. Since most towns here did not mandate this action, store managers I have spoken to say they are not going to cause the "viral video" type incidents and not actively enforce it but rather work on the honor system. I have spoken to local police and they said they will not respond to any "Karens" calls about people not wearing masks unless it turns violent. Let's hope it doesn't come to that here on the mountain.
I had gone to the Show Low Safeway the day after Safeway advertised that they were requiring face masks nationwide because I wanted to be safe while shopping. I saw a shopper without a mask and I asked the on duty manager about enforcement and he said they are not enforcing it because neither Arizona or the City of Show Low enacted an Ordinance requiring masks in public. FYI
