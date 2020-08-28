Had a doctor and chiropractor appointment last week. At every office the doctor, staff and other patients were not wearing masks.
Went down Duece of Clubs and saw a large party at a store with at least thirty people. If I or my family get sick can we we move ahead at the hospital or pharmacy?
If we are doing everything Duecy and WHO recommends yet have to interact with people who insist on politics before public health should we not receive services first? If my grandson gets sick in school is there legal ways to recoup large losses from health care? I will insist on treatment first.
I consider it a humane response to try and prevent spread, but I don't want to be shoved in line because people want to flaunt their political belief. If the ICU fills up this winter will non mask wearers give up their bed? Who pays the price?
Lesley Fouts,
Show Low
Again, the problem is that the Show Low Mayor and City Council failed to protect your health, safety and welfare for political reasons by failing to adopt a public space mask requirement. Local businesses are left on their own and they are afraid of losing the business of walk-in no-maskers. If the business does not require a mask for entry, I go elsewhere. This is the slow way and you should tell your Show Low City Council to get on with the non-partisan public health and safety which is their business and not to play partisan politics with our health.
