The front page of the Independent newspaper on Friday, Sept. 18, states the Rawling' s case was delayed for unusual reasons. I wish it would have said that the Rawling's Family case dismissed, thanks to the kind hearted prosecutors of Gila County.
Hasn't the family suffered enough? The loss of three precious children is enough. But soon, thereafter, the loss of the grandfather of these children. He was a father, husband, grandfather and dear friend to many.
Please leave it alone-courts, lawyers and prosecutors! Many of us are on the side of the Rawling's family.
Gerold Perkins,
Show Low
