Suppose your polling company gets hired by a political party. You know who they favor, and you want more of their money. How can you skew the polls, but still give them truthful “talking points”? You can’t just say “Would you vote for this fine, God fearing candidate, or the other sides’ lowlife sinner?”
But you can ‘shape’ the result. How can you do it, while still meeting their conditions of a nationwide poll of at least 2,000 potential voters?
It is easy! All we have to do is define our terms:
Nationwide: OK, one place in the West, one in the Center, and one in the East.
2,000 potential voters: No going to cemeteries or grade schools, like the old days.
If they want one result, your poll takers go to Berkley, California, certain parts of Chicago, and the Harvard Yard in Boston. For the other result, they go to places like an auto parts store in Eastern Oregon, a farm supply store in southern Illinois, and a hunting/gun Show in Alabama.
Your poll shows, with a high degree of certainty, that their candidate will win the popular vote in a landslide! In fact, his staff should start looking for homes in the D.C. area! Happy times for all!
This party touts the nationwide poll, asking 2,000 potential voters who they would vote for. They come back to you each week, asking for another poll, which you are happy to do — for an even higher price! Who is going to win? YOU WILL ! You can buy a big boat and a new SUV, for cash. Who will win the election? The person the people elect.
There is only one poll that counts — when "We the People" cast our votes.
Seth Nadel
Apache County
