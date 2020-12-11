The Show Low High School choir has been given permission by the City of Show Low to put on “Feaste of Carols,” a Christmas dinner performance.
There will be five performances with well over 50 people in attendance, plus 50 to 60 students performing and serving food. That makes far over 100 people in the room, singing, eating, etc..
Talk about a super spreader, and they are going to do it five times. The citizens of Show Low that are concerned about this virus should be livid about the lack of restraint shown by the school administrators and city officials allowing this to happen.
I would hope this would be newsworthy. This needed approval by the city because of the limitation of public gatherings in excess of 50 people by the State. The first performance is this coming Wednesday.
Jerry Bergstrand
Show Low
