While this $18.935 million general obligation bond may be the first bond request from Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District (TMFMD), it is not the first tax increase they have put on the residents this year!
In June, TMFMD approved a tax rate increase from 2.9789 to 2.9964 on the district’s homeowners and businesses. Now they are requesting taxpayers to reach into their own pockets to cover a lavish spending plan that is full of what some consider wasteful spending.
TMFMD like to tout that Prop 428 is only about $3.47 per month, per average household. However, they fail to put that into the big picture of what that average household is worth $127,080 to come up with this valuation. Using their own numbers, that same household will already be required to pay TMFMD $380.78 annually and now they want to add an additional $41.61 on top of that amount. The average property value in the district is actually closer to $250,000, so those numbers would be almost double.
But homeowners aren’t the only ones who are having to pay these taxes. Businesses throughout the district do also.
While our small businesses are struggling to recover from the impacts of the COVID pandemic, TMFMD is now asking them to increase the taxes businesses pay to TMFMD by $195.32 annually for the average business (they are using $331,428 as the average value of the business in the district.) That increase would be in addition to the $17,787.56 that same average business is already required to pay to TMFMD.
Is when companies are struggling to survive this pandemic, there is record unemployment rates in the state and residents are facing uncertain economic times really the right time to ask them to pay more? Not to mention, TMFMD would still be able to keep increasing taxes up to the statutory limit even more, so this may not be the last tax increase you see.
Chief Bryan Savage has laid out where they intend for the money to go. However, when you look at their own bond presentation, is is full of red flags for voters.
The first point was using $3.53 million for the purpose of retiring long-term lease obligations from the operating budget and that potentially reducing the tax rate by as much as $0.14.
However, TMFMD has reported $5.5 million in current lease purchase debt to ADOA.
Then later in their own presentation under Apparatus Replacements they state “we will free up that funding to assist in catching up on every other class of vehicle” for replacement.
How do we plan on lowering the tax rate if we plan on using this freed up capacity to start upgrading all of their other vehicles too? Plus, they are still adding an additional $2.15 million in bond capacity to upgrade their large vehicles. This sounds like they don’t plan on lowering the primary tax rate but instead use the bond money to get around the statutory limitations to spend more freely.
They also want to spend $4.43 million to relocated Station 15 from their current location to a new location that is half a mile or so away.
That is a lot of money when a remodel of their current facility would be more fiscally prudent. Is 30 seconds time savings, or time lost if you are in the other direction, worth $4.42 million?
TMFMD is proposing $7.35 million to build their own training facility and claim they have to do training in parking lots. However there is a training facility that is already receiving state funding in Taylor, Arizona less than 20 minutes away. So why when our tax dollars have already been used for a training facility for our firefighters that is so close do they want to wast our money building their own?
Chief Savage has stated they will continue to be conservative with spending but TMFMD is one of the most expensive districts per capita in the state with some of the highest debt for a million in unfunded pension liabilities for their firefighter. $10.7 million in debt doesn’t sound like they have been conservative in spending our tax dollars to date. Additionally, they are currently spending $9.589 million in personnel costs. They have 93 employees, so that would give an average of $103,000 per employee annually in personnel costs!
TMFMD stated in their bond presentation that they are financially stable and able to continue current operations indefinitely into the future. TMFMD should take a look around the district and realize the residents are struggling already during this pandemic. It is not the time to ask for the residents to shell out more money to cover their expensive spending habits!
(1) comment
This no on prop 428 propaganda is getting worse. I am not affiliated with TMFD and I am probably not voting yes on this bond but let's be real. Folks at Noonprop428.com please show me all the small businesses valued at $331K who are currently paying $17, 787.56 to TMFD like your letter says. Sounds like a bunch of lies to me.
