Before you state you complaints, it's best to get all the facts. Ms. Whipple, the choir director of Show Low high School, typed up a thorough plan of how safely bring Feaste of Carols to our community.
First, each choir student wore two masks — one covering their mouth and nose, and then a clear shield covering their entire face. As they sang or ate, the mask over their nose and mouth was removed, while the shield remained. All of those serving wore a mask and shield as well.
Second, everyone attending wore a mask and was seated at a table six feet or more apart. The mask was only removed when eating or drinking. A much more strict eating experience than in our restaurants. All students and guests had a choice whether they wanted to be a part of this event or not.
Third, many more changes and details were made to keep things safe. You may contact the City of Show Low to review the plan.
Why would Ms. Whipple go to the trouble of making so many changes and making it hard on the students who worked countless hours to put the show on? She did it for her students and for our community. Feaste of Carols has been a tradition for the White Mountains for 36 years. this show brings the joy of Christmas, love for one another, and the true meaning of Christmas. You walk away with such a peace in your heart as the entire group sings Silent Night by candlelight.
As one of the students stated, "Ms. Whipple, in a world where so much has been taken away from us, you brought us hope. Thank you so much for all of your hard work in teaching us and bringing Feaste of Carols once again."
On behalf of Ms. Whipple and all involved in Feaste of carols, we give a Big Thank you to the City of Show Low and the Show Low High School Administration for giving the approval to make this possible!
Merry Christmas!!
Deborah Baughman,
Lakeside
