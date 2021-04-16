Dear Editor, April 10, 2021
I read Dr. Jarrin’s letter with some interest, but take exception to his conclusions. Dr. Jarrin and his peers see the results of persons being shot, but without any, or at best very limited information about why the person was shot. It would be great if no one got shot, or stabbed, or beaten. But in many cases, the shooting is the result of the actions of the person shot — facts which may not be established for hours, even days after the event.
Was the person shot dealing drugs, and targeted by his competition? Was he/she the competition, trying to steal the drugs and money? Was he a gang member shot by an opposing gang? Was that person an innocent, caught in the crossfire? Was he/she committing a crime, and justifiably shot by the intended victim or the police in order to save innocents? Was he raping someone’s sub-teen daughter or son? Trying to kill someone to take their property? Or just a thrill killer, wanting to know what it feels like to kill someone? The treating doctor has no way to know.
I am not suggesting that the doctors should triage based on why the person was shot. Save them all, and let the criminal justice system sort them out. In that mythical perfect world, outlaws would not commit crimes, and there would be no need for guns for personal protection.
Dr. Jarrin makes it obvious he does not know what the law is, as it is already a federal felony for anyone convicted of a felony crime to possess a firearm. It cannot be any more illegal than that! As for those with mental issues, perhaps he should consult with the psychiatrists, who can inform him that someone passing a psyche test could go insane before they leave the test area. As for the “non-violent conflict resolution”, the only way to do that is to submit, and place your wealth, your health, and your life in the hands of your attacker.
He also uses incorrect, loaded terms like "gun violence." Guns do not shoot by themselves, nor do they commit violence. People use guns to commit violent crimes, and other, law abiding people use them to prevent or stop their suffering grievous bodily harm or death. Disarming the law abiding only makes them easier targets for those living outside the law — outlaws.
He also correctly notes that authoritarian and autocratic governments killed millions — after they disarmed the population so they could not resist. Could we be headed in the same direction? The President clearly indicated so when he stated that he believes that no right is absolute. He has made himself the arbiter of which rights he can turn into privileges, available only with his permission. What could be the effect of his stated intention?
Looking at the rights enumerated in the Constitution, you can go to the church of your choice — if the President allows it. You can have freedom of speech, as long as you say what the President authorizes. You can peaceably assemble, but he will decide what is peaceable. How about the 4th Amendment right to be secure from unreasonable search and seizure? Will the President decide what is unreasonable, without appeal? And will he decide when you can invoke your right to remain silent (the Miranda Warning), and when you must talk to the agents of the government and incriminate yourself?
We are entering dangerous ground when one person declares the sole power to decide what are rights, and what are privileges. Hitler did that, as did Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, and every other tyrant.
The real issue is not guns, it is people without morals, values, or ethics.
Let us all hope that not one more person will ever be shot, and that scientists will perfect the "Star Trek" phaser, "set on stun." But until fantasy becomes fact, the honest people need to be able to defend themselves against the criminals, and only a gun makes the small, weak, and elderly capable of a successful defense against the outlaws of the real world.
Seth R. Nadel,
Concho
First of all, gun control regulations and laws are legal and constitutional and in certain circumstances, gun confiscations and prohibitions are permited. Such as Mr. Nadel correctly points out that there are already laws that prohibit violent criminals from possessing a gun. Right there Mr. Nadel unknowingly points out that the 2nd Amendment Rights like all other Rights are not "Absolute." The United States Supreme Court affirmed as much in the District of Columbia v Heller case, also the 9th Amendment of the Constitution states: "The enumeration in the constitution of certain Rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people." In other words, a person's right to possess a firearm does not cancel out the public's Rights, both in the Bill of Rights and the other "Natural Rights" achieved through supreme court rulings. The founders of our country wrote in the Preamble of the Constitution, the reasons for the establishment of our country, one of which is to "Promote/Provide the General Welfare" of the american citizenry. That means doing something about escalating gun violence,and mass firearm killings.
Mr. Nadel's other flawed logic that "guns don't shoot people by themselves" can be equated to saying drugs (legal and illegal), vehicles, bombs, poisons, don't kill people by themselves either, so why make laws protecting the public from misuse.
