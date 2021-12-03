My husband and I live in Taylor. It is very rural and we moved here for that reason. Like ourselves, redistricting is on the minds of many of our eastern Arizona rural neighbors. The question is when the dust settles and when the Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) has completed its review, will we have fair representation for our rural concerns? Common sense and fairness would dictate that like communities of interest be kept together.
We support the IRC draft map LD7 with changes that will make the district more rural. Our history, economy, and way of life is completely different from urban, suburban, and metropolitan communities. When a region of small towns is combined with a large population center, our unique legislative priorities become second place or ignored altogether. Our local needs are bigger than political parties and racial demographics. People from eastern Arizona representing all backgrounds have been calling on The IRC to keep Rural Eastern AZ together. Our right to fair representation should not be ignored. We are asking that the IRC not divide our region and place strips of rural AZ with any urban or metro centers, including Flagstaff, Sedona, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Florence, Sierra Vista, or any outskirts of Phoenix and Tucson metro areas.
We also support the IRC draft map LD 6 Indian District. Flagstaff belongs in the Native Indian District for these reasons: Flagstaff’s philosophical beliefs, the direction they want their city to go, the emphasis on Indian education and workforce development, healthcare facilities, federal agencies, all work well with the tribes, they have more in common. They are geographically close. It just makes sense that Flagstaff be in the proposed map LD6 with the Tribes, because of their close ties with that community.
(1) comment
The purpose of the IRC is to create competitive districts where no party has an unfair advantage. If you look at the map this person's group is putting forth, they have a 9-0 against one party. This group, at the IRC meeting at Hondah on the 30th actually stated they want a non-indigenous district. Indigenous peoples are an integral part of all areas of this state. People also need to remember that until 1848 and 1853 Arizona was part of Mexico. There are a number of families in these so called rural counties that have lived there since they were Mexican citizens. Then in 1848 they became US citizens. Are they represented in your rural counties plan?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.