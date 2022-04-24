"Now that I am here, don't make any changes." An understandable sentiment — but it has gone too far. We now have some folks in our community who reflexively oppose any development, especially commercial development. Unlike many of us, those anti-development folks generally don't have children who need to find jobs here, and generally don't depend on the local economy and hiring local employees.
Folks want good roads and good police — and those things are paid from commercial activity and taxes — we have no local property taxes. We could not sustain a town composed of trophy homes on big lots, owned by folks who only contribute to our economy for a few days or weeks each summer.
We live in an attractive location — development is bound to occur. In our Town's General Plan, we recognize that inevitability and the focus is on quality, not quantity.
We recently had a quality project — an RV resort. Initially the developer sought a cooperative relationship with his neighbors. His project even included giving them access to his property for hiking and recreation.
The anti-development folks mounted a hostile campaign and managed to defeat the project — a hollow victory. The neighbors are no longer welcome to enjoy the property and nothing can bring back what they have lost. The Town lost a quality development that would have contributed to our tourist economy, provided jobs and contributed tax dollars to support our Town.
The latest census showed a decline in year-round residents in Pinetop-Lakeside. Existing housing is being converted to vacation rentals and new construction is focused on summer homes. We have fewer and fewer year-round residents.
That is the ultimate irony. The anti-development folks have an undiminished zeal to "keep this town what is it." Actually, they are making the town into a place with a declining population of the kind of people who live here and make a town what it is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.