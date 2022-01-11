I am reaching out for help to get rid of a witch Cult from Landers California 92285 that has followed me here to Arizona.

They are stalking me and harassing me and following me and cyber hacking me and have made death threats to me and my family.

They are mental and enjoy terrorizing me to no end.

I need community support to help me because my life depends on it right now. I don't know how much time I have left before they do away with me!

Sherri Kane,

Concho

Bokonon9

Get some of the boys together and get rid of them.

VicktheChick3

There are many wonderful religions in America that you may turn to for a problem they all are capable of addressing and have done so throughout history. Television has a lot of imagery associated with such beings. Go to the religion of your choice and pray for protection and you will get it.

