On March 6, 2019 the Board of Directors of the Navajo County Fair, Inc. voted unanimously to support Proposition 421, also known as the “Jail District.”
As you know, Navajo County and the Fair Board have partnered for many years in the operation and maintenance of the Navajo County Fairgrounds. In the original agreement between the Fair Board and Navajo County, they agreed that the county would make an annual monetary contribution to the fair, as well as provide a full-time facilities maintenance operator for the upkeep and maintenance of the county facilities, year-round. They have also provided additional maintenance assistance as needed throughout the year.
Also, during the annual Navajo County Fair, Navajo County provides assistance in many areas of the fair, which include:
Navajo County Sheriff’s Office coordinates with other law enforcement agencies from throughout the county to provide security for the duration of the fair. The Navajo County Finance Department provides the manpower and manages all the finances during the Navajo County Fair. Most county departments allow their employees to volunteer their time at the fair during normal working hours.
The partnership and the services that Navajo County provides to the Navajo County Fair are greatly appreciated and we could not operate the fair without their assistance.
If this proposition does not pass, and cuts in budgets and services must be made, it is the opinion of the Fair Board, unfortunately, that we would not be able to maintain the facility and keep the fairgrounds open for operation. So, it is in the best interest of the fair and the citizens of Navajo County that this proposition pass, and we will do all in our power to support and promote proposition 421.
Michael Sample, President
Navajo County Fair Board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.