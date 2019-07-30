I cannot understand why Highway 77 from Show Low to Holbrook is being resurfaced when it is in excellent condition. Recently Show Low lake Road and Scott's Ranch Road were being resurfaced when they too are in excellent condition.
On the other hand, White Mountain Road has just new stripes painted and all the little cracks filled with tar. This tells me it's not going to be resurfaced any time soon, although it's in terrible condition.
I happen to live just off White Mountain Road and must use it to go anywhere, as it is the only road from Show Low to Pinetop-Lakeside for shopping, errands, etc.
I wish I knew how decisions regarding our roads are made and who makes them. In my opinion, they are not doing a very good job of serving our community.
Judy Rose,
Show Low
That road is a State highway. You may want to discuss this with ADOT. You think that road is bad try driving into Fool Hollow lake. The wide cracks could swallow up a small child. Just be thankful the roads are paved.
