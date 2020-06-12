WMAT cases directly affect our community
I have read many fascinating articles throughout my years living in the white mountain community from the Independent. They have also done an amazing job on reporting on the pandemic in our county, but as I have read these articles I have noticed that one thing has been missing, the numbers that may directly affect our community.
I feel that it is important for the community members to be aware that as of 6/9 there are 1056 confirmed cases on the Whiteriver Apache reservation.
I am devastated for the people there and they are in my prayers. If you want to social distance or wear a mask that is your right to choose but I thought the number should be put out there so people can make an informed decision as the cases ar Summit are also starting to rise.
Dawn Mathis,
Pinetop-Lakeside
(1) comment
For those who want more direct local reporting on covid cases. Summit healthcare has a weekly report on Wednesdays as to how many cases they are handling at Summit. From:The Office of Summit Healthcare
To:
Date:06/10/2020 4:34 pm
Subject:06-10-2020 Summit Healthcare COVID-19 Weekly Update
Summit Healthcare system has a total of 123 cases of COVID-19 today, June 10, 2020, up 24 cases from last week’s update. Navajo County has a total of 2,388 positive COVID-19 cases, 276 of those cases being off Tribal lands. For more information regarding COVID-19 visit https://summithealthcare.net/summit-healthcare-regional-medical-center-restrict-visitors-as-covid-19-coronavirus-precaution.
If you have a FollowMyHealth account setup at Summit, you should be getting the weekly report already.
Also MountainDaily.com has a daily report that includes 7 and 14 day averages and change from those averages in the past 24 hours. The CDC guidelines suggest a reduction in numbers every day for 14 days, so this is an indication of that if it were to occur. Has not happened so far.
http://mountaindaily.com/index.php/2020/04/02/latest-coronavirus-numbers-for-arizona/
