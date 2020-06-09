So while Mayor Coral Evans works with community leaders and Flagstaff Police to consider real solutions to the systemic racism which runs like a rampant cancer through our country, Rep. Blackman sits back and declares black men should take more responsibility and labels Black Lives Matter as terrorists.
His choice of that word is frightening. The words significance is an echo of the President's use of the word. Of course if they can label them this way it justifies his use of US military against protesting civilians. In theory groups can not be domestic terrorist because the use of the word would be contrary to the constitutional idea of protected free speech. But these men seem not to care for the constitution.
Personally I was more terrorized by the Trumpster Club spreading false rumors of the coming of ANTIFA and the National Guard in Show Low and them calling armed men to take to the streets with the insinuation of violence to come.
The images of massed military in DC and peaceful protesters being gassed for a photo opportunity persuades me that we are becoming a banana republic.
Ann Martin,
Holbrook
