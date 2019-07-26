In response to the 7-16 article in the White Mountain Independent "Arizona Corporation Commission torches forest thinning efforts," I would like to urge folks to write to the Arizona Corporation Commission in regards to their vote not to require the Cholla plant to convert to biomass.

Our forests need this clean-up process to help prevent mega-fires.

Write (no emails) to Arizona Corporation Commissioners at 1300 West Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003.

Pam Morrow,

Show Low

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.