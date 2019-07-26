In response to the 7-16 article in the White Mountain Independent "Arizona Corporation Commission torches forest thinning efforts," I would like to urge folks to write to the Arizona Corporation Commission in regards to their vote not to require the Cholla plant to convert to biomass.
Our forests need this clean-up process to help prevent mega-fires.
Write (no emails) to Arizona Corporation Commissioners at 1300 West Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003.
Pam Morrow,
Show Low
