Do you have any idea of the consequences of your actions regarding the Bell Athletic Club? You shut down a physical therapy division of the club when you forced closure of the gym. There are approximately 25-30 of us that rely on that swimming pool and jacuzzi to maintain our health and ability to function with our ailments. Besides those with arthritic and joint problems, there are many other medical benefits to that pool.
Personally, I have been instructed to do a cardio routine 5 days per week by my doctor. I cannot walk or run due to the deterioration of my knees. Swimming is the only source of exercise that will afford me that ability. Approximately, 1 ½ years ago I had an aortic aneurism where the doctors replace 6 inches of my lower aorta. My blood pressure remained high and prolonged cardio exercise is the only way of controlling this, along with medication. I am just one case. There are many others similar to me.
Let's address the pool and gym for possible contamination from the virus, which is the reason given for closure. The pool is chlorinated where no virus can possible live. The same applies to the jacuzzi. In the gym area everything is wiped down and all people there wear masks. Long before there was a virus, there was a policy that everyone wipe down after using exercise equipment. The people using this facility are in the top 25% of the population performing those vital necessities to maintain supreme health. When you examine those other businesses allowed open, there is not anywhere near the consciousness of effort to maintain the level of health practices — practiced in that particular gym.
By what authority do you have as a police department to close any private business. A governor's executive order has no validity over a citizens constitutional rights. There is no basis in law for this closure to be legal. This is where I would expect the Show Low Police Department to stand with the citizens of the town. You have the moral obligation and the duty to uphold our Bill of Rights. Tell that to the governor and stand up for us. Our health depends upon it.
Daniel Esch,
Lakeside
