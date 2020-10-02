I just read the "Letter to the Editor" in Tuesday, Sept. 22, issue from Mark Leavitt, U.S. Air Force, retired.
It is such an amazing perspective. Too many supporters have the attitude of "America Only."
We must all live in this world together and I thank Mark for reminding us, "for the sake of our children", we need to rethink the present administrations direction.
Howard Brekel,
Overgaard
