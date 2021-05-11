Mr. Tom O’Halleran, once a Republican now a Democrat, represents LD 1 in the US House of Representatives. Tom is the White Mountain’s sole House Rep. and while he boasts about being bi-partisan he fails to stand up for the beliefs of the White Mountain communities. You might ask, how so? Well for starters he voted to impeach Pres. Trump both times. Is that what you wanted your rep. to do? Let me remind you that Pres. Trump was impeached by the House of Rep. over a Russian Hoax that originated with Obama, Biden, (H) Clinton, and other Democrats to undermine Trump’s presidency. Tom voted to impeach Trump, a second time, over the Jan 6th “insurrection,” in which he voted in lockstep with the Democrats.
I have a question for Tom: Why did you change parties when running for Congress? You claim to have changed parties (Republican to Democrat) over issues such as education, water and child welfare issues back in 2016. I guess he is against school choice and in favor of critical race theory being taught in public schools. I guess he is against homeschooling options and likes seeing children in masks at school. Water was another issue for him, not sure what the Republicans did (or do) with water, that he didn’t agree with. Maybe he can clarify that issue for us. Child welfare issues rounds out his complaints with the Republican party. Maybe he wants Big Government to solve these issues instead of local communities tackling it. Seems like he is in favor or BIG Government “ruling” over all aspects of our lives. He claims to be against Big Corporations and “fights” for the middle class, however he supports Big Tech censorship and supports the closures of small businesses during COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, while big corporations stayed open.
Tom recently went on a district-wide tour to engage in conversation with his constituents to see what he can take back to D.C. Did he see all of the Trump 2020 signs throughout his district? He claims to be a voice for the rural communities, but he isn’t listening to the voices of the people. If he did, he would know that we, in the White Mountains, did not want Trump impeached, we do not want D.C. statehood (which he voted in favor for), or any type of gun control, or federal government running state elections (he voted FOR HR1). I could go on and on, but all you need to know is that Tom votes 98% of the time with Nancy Pelosi. Let that sink in….
Keep an eye on how Tom votes, not what he says, and decide if he is representing you.
Shalimar Rodgers,
St. Johns
(2) comments
We are very proud of Our Representative Ohalleran. We absolutely support Ohalleran's votes against that Russian Traitor Trump.
If you were to ask Rep O'Halleran why he changed parties, he will tell you he did not change. It is the parties that changed. He has the same conservative, family values he has held for his entire life. But he saw the GOP turn away from those values and become an extremist cult. He is a proud member of the Blue Dog Democrat caucus and also the Problem Solvers Caucus which a bipartisan group of equal numbers of Dems and GOP. He also represents an area larger than some states. So your little corner of Apache county is a tiny fraction of his area. So maybe he is representing ALL of his constituents? This country was founded on the principal that all men are created equal, maybe it is time for us to live up to that principle where everyone has an equal say instead of one small minority group having total control over the rest of us.
