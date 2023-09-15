The Sept. 12 WMI contained yet another hysterical screed from Ron Zimmerman of Mesa regarding climate change doomsday scenarios. My mind immediately raced back to the apocalyptic predictions of the 1970s by prominent environmentalists. Mass starvations, global cooling, complete exhaustion of critical metals and oil, 75% animal extinctions and more were all to occur before the turn of the century. Why weren't they correct? Lack of acknowledgement of relevant outlying factors, faulty data collection and biased analysis at the very least.
Mr. Zimmerman may continue to use ad hominem attacks and insulting eye dialect to portray skeptics as tobacco-chewing yokels without a place at the table; the last redoubt of someone with no persuasive argument to make. This does not change the fact that there is a difference between "deniers" and "skeptics." Skepticism is healthy and at the core of the scientific method. The greatest scientific discoveries of the world are great because skeptics questioned accepted consensus. Through agnotology, politicians, activists and major media would have you believe otherwise. The oft-repeated "97% of scientists agree" that the sole cause of global warming is anthropogenic is mostly derived from a 2013 paper (since discredited) by John Cook et al. It is still used by those aforementioned actors as a cudgel to stifle debate, open discussion and critical thinking replaced instead by the "consensus" lie. Scientists believe climate change, as it has throughout history, is occurring. They disagree on what degree human activity plays in that process. That debate should be taking place as openly as possible without recriminations.
