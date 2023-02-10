We now have the American Theatrical Act which creates pure Kabuki in the matter of the debt of the federal government. This impotent law conflicts with the 14th Amendment to the Constitution and is a nullity on its face. It has never been invoked because of the Constitutional mandate against it, not to mention the consequences.
Five antidemocratic members of the U.S. House manipulated the Speaker election process to emasculate the speaker’s position and gain powerful committee positions for themselves, from which to wield grossly disproportionate power over the nation’s financial affairs. These five members and their closest adherents represent just 8% of the nation’s population. It gets worse. House members represent 700K persons each; however, their margins of victory show that they reflect only the views of some of the Republicans who voted for them. House Republicans achieved 50.6% of the national vote in 2022. Intradistrict support therefore averages only about 350-400K from just a few states, minus Republicans against them, just over 5%. This tiny minority are children in a tantrum who threaten to burn down the family home and the entire community if they don’t get their way. Adult supervision is called for.
It gets even worse. Data for Progress reports that before learning about certain Republicans’ threats to slash SS/MC to reach a deal on the debt ceiling, nearly half of voters (49%) still supported Congress raising the debt ceiling. When presented with the consequences of the minority deal, voters support raising the ceiling by a plus-38% margin regardless of the impact on the national debt.
This obsessed antidemocratic minority is headed for the dust bin of history and may well take the GOP down with them. Let us hope the two-party system survives them.
