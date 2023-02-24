In a new study published in Quarterly Journal of Economics, co-authors at UCSD, and UBergem, Norway found strong empirical evidence that reliance on welfare in one generation is likely to cause greater welfare use in the next generation. Getting at causation and not just correlation involves the fact that some judges are more lenient than others, allowing up to 25% of appeals, while others approve as few as 5%. When parents use disability insurance their children increase their confidence about getting onto the Dl program. Children whose parents got a lenient judge are not only more likely to apply for DI but also report the same type of medical disorder. There was however no definitive evidence of causation.
From an exhaustive study by Chana Joffe-Walt entitled "Unit for Work?"
The top 10 states for enrollment are dominated by the South. WV, AR, AL, KY, MS, TN SC, and MO lead the nation. All 10 of the lowest participation rates are in northern states.
Second, enrollments track the unemployment rate almost perfectly which suggests that disability payments are the unemployment compensation of last resort.
Third, there are no uniform standards defining “disabled." The federal standard is simply "unable to work" which means that individual doctors and appellate authorities wind up making these decisions.
Fourth, the maladies which cause disability have migrated massively from cardio and "other" to back pain and neurological diagnoses since 1961.
Fifth, the number of children enrolled in disability assistance has increased from about 75,000 to over 1.3M just since 1975 with most of the increase coming after 1990.
Finally, those with college educations can find jobs involving mostly sitting, while under-educated applicants cannot find work which does not involve lifting, standing and physical exertions ruled out by back pain and other orthopedic conditions.
