This is so exciting! Since 2017, I’ve treasured my time with the Independent and am delighted to once more be a part of it.
A couple of days before opening the April 29 edition of the White Mountain Independent, I’d spoken with a representative of the paper and he was so enthusiastic about the upcoming edition that, even over the phone, you could hear him bouncing out of his shoes. And, yes, it was everything he’d said — politically balanced, reflective of our area and full of things a person can’t wait to read. While a couple of the articles were from a syndicate, they were carefully enough chosen to speak to locals and there was much actually written by locals; it was a wonderful read!
For me it was a very meaningful read. My subscription had run out in March and I hadn’t planned to renew. But when I suddenly realized how much I’d miss catching up on local news and events, I scurried down and re-upped for a year. I wasn’t envisioning the subsequent renewal of Yesterday’s News but hoping for a much-needed positive change in my own attitude and outlook. Voila! It looks like that’s what we’re all getting!
The timing of all this could not have been better from my personal point of view. Why was I being so negative? I’ve spent the last five months dealing with on-again, off-again COVID-19 remnants and it’s been a demoralizing battle with, until very recently, no end in sight. I wouldn’t have had the wherewithal to commit to a schedule during that time. I have, during my unwelcome (if self-imposed) exile from the paper, really missed writing for a local audience. I’ve posted quite a few columns online in the last 10 months but focusing on issues with only a national focus and without relating it to our own area just isn’t appealing to me.
The White Mountains are my home. They’re your home. If we share nothing else in common, most of us live here because we love the area and want it to remain a place where kids can be safe in their play, jobs can be found, skies are dark at night and crowds are manageable. We may disagree on how to achieve those goals, but if we can keep them in mind, we should be able to get there with civilized discussion. An example is the excellent letter to the editor in the April 29 edition from Jim Snitzer of Lakeside. Jim and I grew up in the same dusty little valley town, ended up here and don’t know each other. But his letter about how to handle the explosive growth our area is experiencing really spoke to me. We might quibble over a few fine points, but overall, we both want what’s best for our beloved mountain.
I’m really happy to be back and I even look forward to the brickbats I know some of you will throw. Life is short. We gotta have some fun!
