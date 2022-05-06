It appears I’m Rodney Dangerfield to the animal kingdom around these parts.
I first realized this because of a squirrel. You know, those cute little, bushy-tailed characters we see scurrying about, chasing one another, acrobatically leaping from tree limb to tree limb. Yeah, I used to think they were cute, too. Until he showed up. I call him Lucifer.
I first became acquainted with Lucifer as I sat on my deck one morning enjoying a cup of coffee. He’d scamper about the yard, sometimes looking at me, other times seemingly too busy climbing trees and performing his squirrel du soleil routine to pay me much attention. Now I know he was just casing the joint.
His first act of disrespect was to chew through a rather large, decorative rope I had strung across my deck. I caught him in the act of gnawing my costly rope the next morning. As I sprang onto the deck, whilst shouting menacing and insulting epithets at him, I expected the scoundrel to flee, post haste, to the safety of the trees. But not Lucifer. He stood his ground, rope hanging from his mouth.
Momentarily taken aback by this behavior, I once again advanced until finally he spat out the rope and retreated up a nearby tree while noisily chattering indignities toward me. This battle had been won, but the war was not ended.
In further displays of disrespect over the next several days, Lucifer shredded a large (read: expensive) umbrella over my deck, chewed through rope supporting my hammock and later masticated two rope chairs I had strung between trees.
My only recourse? Relocation. And I mean Lucifer’s not mine, although that was contemplated. So, thanks to the engineers at a humane animal trap company, Lucifer has taken up residence at his new home several miles away. I’m sure he’s happy. I know I am.
When Lucifer was no longer messing with me at every turn, I turned my attentions to other wildlife populating my environs and began constructing houses for the many avian neighbors I have. But again, no respect.
After laboring lovingly on several birdhouses that any feathered friend should find inviting, I find no takers for my custom-crafted habitats. They are placed in the front yard and the back but no tenants. Where will my winged friends set up house and raise their young? I didn’t have to look far.
Noticing twig and leaf litter intermingled with splashes of white on my front porch, I look up into the rafters and see the makings of a nest. The painstakingly constructed house I nailed to a tree not 100 yards away remains empty while these disrespectful bird-brains construct a shabby, litter and dung dripping nest above my front door.
Checking to be sure no eggs had yet been laid, I dispatched the nest. A day later, I noticed debris on a workbench under my carport. Sure enough, another nest in the making, this time right in an open tool bin. Quite a mess to clean up betwixt the tools and still no activity at the houses I built.
Even bats, those almost creepy night flyers that are supposed to help keep mosquitoes and other pesky bugs in check, can’t seem to be bothered showing me a modicum of respect by occupying the bat houses I built for them, too, and carefully hung under the eaves of my house at great risk of bodily harm from falling off my ladder.
And now there’s a bird building a nest on the roof of one of my unoccupied bat houses. No respect, I tell ya.
Rodney, out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.