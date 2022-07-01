Pssst... I have a hot stock tip for you.
Take your coffee can change (since that’s all most of us are left with these days) and invest in Post-It notes.
With the leftover COVID memory fog so many of us are experiencing, that stock has got to be off the charts.
My home and car look like I’m readying for a rollicking children’s party, but no.
No, I’m just trying to remember where to go and what to do. The colorful notes make the situation look more festive than it is.
Addled as I may be, I don’t hold a candle to our president in the la-la-land experience.
His handlers try to keep him on script, but they’re failing miserably these days.
He apparently thinks the U.S. is handling inflation better than any other major industrial country when, in fact, our 8.6% rate is worse than most countries except Great Britain. And 8%?! Who believes that?
Most of us don’t expect Biden to be able to count to eight even using his fingers and toes, but how can anyone else buy into 8%? Anyone who is paying double what they were paying for bread, gas or Post-It notes a year ago knows that 8.6% is a feel-good figure.
But this mess is just what the green new dealers wanted from Droolin’ Joe.
Make gas unaffordable so everyone will buy electric vehicles (aided by the government subsidies we all pay for.)
Make diesel unaffordable so the few items being delivered to shelves across the country arrive with a massively higher price tag.
Make it impossible for people to pay for the basic necessities and they will have no choice but to rely on the government for everything.
And, if you’ve also taken away their guns, the populace won’t have the option of fighting back.
Starving, homeless and unarmed, we’ll be right where the socialists want us. Why? Because most of them have no clue what socialism entails.
Maybe they should talk with Brittney Griner, the Arizona basketball star currently being held in Russia.
None of us yet knows if Ms. Griner was actually carrying drugs when she arrived in Russia, but we do know that communist/socialist governments are pretty unforgiving of homosexuality.
We also know that Griner has been vocal in her protests of the U.S. national anthem. If the State Department is successful in freeing her, might she develop a different method of identifying the good/bad guys?
Those who think the USA is such an abomination should pack their bags and actually live with socialism for a few years.
Not as cloistered Americans, but as the locals live.
Not with the cushion of their insured money waiting for them in U.S. banks but taking it all with them on their adventure.
Not with renters carrying the mortgage on their American homes while they’re gone but knowing that they’ll have to replace everything with whatever cash they can escape back with.
Those socialist wannabes need to post a note reminding themselves to salute the U.S. flag every single day.
Leslie Baker is an Arizona native who’s known the White Mountains since her childhood.
