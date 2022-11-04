As some of you know, after 20 years of being a proud resident of the White Mountains, I relocated to Dover, Delaware, in June 2020.
Yes, somewhere halfway between Joe’s two main properties! Seems as if this could be construed as a political blunder, however, the decision may be the beginning of the “Red Wave” soon to impact Delaware along with many other solid Blue states. Please, this is no laughing matter, just common sense. Delaware has been a Blue state forever: Governor Democrat since 1992; Senate No. 1 Democrat since 1984; Senate No. 2 Democrat since 2000 and House (only one) Democrat since 2000. And since every vote counts, my one vote may just be what Delaware needs!
Let me state at this point that the first presidential election I was allowed to cast a vote went to a Democrat, John F. Kennedy. I have not always been a staunch Republican, however, always a conservative. Unfortunately, these past two years things in our country have morphed into something truly unexpected by me and many of my neighbors in Delaware.
From what I read in the newspapers, this appears to be a common thread throughout the land. Never would have thought that so few people could turn our nation upside down in less than two years!
I always knew that politicians of all ilk tended to exaggerate or even lie a bit, but to flip the nation from a Republic to what appears to be the first steps toward a socialist state by the stroke of several presidential orders could not/should not be allowed.
Regardless of your political alignment, this Nov. 8 will set the stage for the future of our way of life in America. I’ll be in my 81st year by then and my “expiration date” probably not that far off, but our kids, grandkids, great grandkids and future generations will have to live with our decisions on that day!
Never in my lifetime has there been such an opportunity to make a difference. Do we want to continue down the path to socialism by supporting the “ruling classes” in Washington or take those extra steps toward returning to an America that is in fact the country almost all refugees want to reside?
Put aside arguments with friends and relatives about all the evil and good of things that will no longer matter should our great nation go down this very slippery slope. This is not to say we have been perfect in the past, but we have an opportunity to create a better America without bowing to the whims of the dictators and rulers throughout the rest of the world including our own self-appointed clan in DC.
So, search your conscious and vote for what you believe to be the best for all those yet to arrive.
Appreciate the opportunity of sharing these thoughts and thank you for reading this old man’s opinion.
Please feel free to express your thoughts on this subject to friends, neighbors, family, and even me. My email address: carledye64@gmail.com awaits your thoughts!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.