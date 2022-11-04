As some of you know, after 20 years of being a proud resident of the White Mountains, I relocated to Dover, Delaware, in June 2020.

Yes, somewhere halfway between Joe’s two main properties! Seems as if this could be construed as a political blunder, however, the decision may be the beginning of the “Red Wave” soon to impact Delaware along with many other solid Blue states. Please, this is no laughing matter, just common sense. Delaware has been a Blue state forever: Governor Democrat since 1992; Senate No. 1 Democrat since 1984; Senate No. 2 Democrat since 2000 and House (only one) Democrat since 2000. And since every vote counts, my one vote may just be what Delaware needs!

