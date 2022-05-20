For many, it’s a constant struggle keeping extra weight at bay. Buttons and zippers fail and we swear undiscovered forces of physics are somehow shrinking our clothes while they’re tucked away in our drawers and closets. Unless these hypotheses are one day proven, we’re left with the indisputable fact that we’re just eating too much.
The best way to keep from gaining weight is to put less pie in the face hole. Easier said than done, right? Fear not, for I have a near foolproof way to help you slow your caloric intake: knowledge of what is actually in that slice of pie.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration publishes a little known document titled, “Food Defect Levels Handbook.” This little divulgation of disagreeable details regulating what and how much of certain extraneous ingredients are permitted in your pie and other edibles, is sure to make you think twice before hoisting another forkful.
Let’s review a few entries from this handbook.
Perhaps you think sticking with fruits would be a reasonable plan to keep inches from your waist. You’re not going to like this but you’re putting things past your lips that you probably weren’t aware of and would not put in there on purpose.
Do you like figs? If that fig paste in your Newton contains less than 1,300 insect heads per 3.5 ounces, that’s just peachy by the FDA (speaking of peachy, canned or frozen peaches are allowed to contain 3% moldy or wormy pieces).
Canned pineapple is permitted to have up to 20% moldy fruit before the FDA says “Uh-uh.” Maraschino cherries are OK if less than 5% contain maggots. Mmmm… maggots!
Veggies are better, right? Wrong. Take broccoli, it can harbor up to 60 aphids, thrips or mites per 100 grams. Asparagus will only get flagged if more than 10% of the spears/stalks have six or more beetle eggs and/or egg sacs attached. Spinach is cool by the standards unless there are two or more spinach worm larvae or larval fragments of 12 mm or more per 24 pounds. Vegetarians aren’t as vegetarian as they might believe, now are they?
Pasta dishes? Macaroni is only kept from store shelves if it’s found to have more than 225 insect fragments in 225 grams (around 8 ounces). Going to put marinara sauce on that? Tomato paste is allowed to have up to 45% mold present, oregano’s permitted to have up to 1,250 insect fragments per 10 grams and canned tomatoes are A-OK with the FDA when there are less than 10 fly eggs per 500 grams OR 5 or more fly eggs AND 1 or more maggots per 500 grams OR 2 or more maggots per 500 grams. Nice that they give packers a range of acceptable ick.
Dessert? The FDA’s little handbook of horrors will help you cut back on that craving, too.
Nearly every dessert has vanilla as an ingredient. Choosing natural vanilla bean extract undoubtedly contains insect parts or worse, right? How about substituting artificial vanilla flavoring? You’re going to love this. While tasty, it comes from…, wait for it…, beaver butts! That’s right! Castoreum, from the anal secretion of beavers, is an ingredient in many vanilla flavorings. Want to stick with chocolate? You’re also ingesting up to 60 insect fragments per 10½ ounces if the guidelines are followed.
After reading this, maybe those skinny jeans will fit again! Bon appetit!
Mark Visse is a former EMS helicopter pilot living in Pinetop. He’s written for a number of publications around Arizona. Reach him at ramblingsfromtherim@gmail.com
