My guess as to why a respected local family allowed their teenager to be dragged through the mill in a courtroom? This is only a guess, but I suspect they were trying to save other local children from the fate their child had suffered at the hands of sexual predators. Maybe your children or grandchildren were saved by these three people who sure didn’t need any more devastation in their own lives but suffered it on our behalf.
With thirteen other people, I recently sat through a repugnant three-day trial in Holbrook. We were all, if not traumatized, at least highly discomfited by testimony, recordings, and photographs that, in any other context, would have qualified as graphic porn. The fourth day was spent in sometimes heated but always respectful discussion among the remaining twelve jurors (two who had sat through the trial had been drawn as alternates and did not participate in the deliberations.) Those among us with questions or reservations were helped to find answers in the voluminous evidence and were given space and time to come to their conclusions. The best news is that we came to unanimous guilty verdicts on all nine counts. I only wish the perps would be sentenced to at least the thirty years that a pair of TV stars recently got for tax fraud!
The judicial assistants who oversaw the jurors were great at their jobs. While it must have occasionally felt like herding desert cattle, they were always smiling and gracious. One lady on the jury celebrated her 78th birthday on our last day of service and the bailiffs provided (at the suggestion of one of the culled alternates as she left on Thursday) Birthday cupcakes for all.
In this vile case, there were indisputable reasons for some to opt-out of jury duty, but everyone from the guys checking us in to cops and staff in the halls seemed to show respect for the fact that there were fourteen people willing to serve on any jury.
Another positive aspect of last month’s civic duty was the number of people on the jury who were over age 75 and could have opted out but didn’t. The Birthday Girl was one of several who essentially said, ‘why would I?’ Everyone there felt that, if they could hear and navigate well enough to not be a burden to anyone else, it really was their duty to support our system with their service. Several probably felt, as I did, that during our years as small business owners, we’d gotten out of it a few times and now it was our turn. What was most impressive was the number of young people (including our efficient, insightful foreman) who showed up; they have my admiration and thanks for being the kind of citizens we should all aspire to be.
What began as a disgusting trial appeared to end in a couple of new friendships and a lot of respect for how much good citizenship is still out there. While wishing Godspeed to the victims (including the children whose parents were the reprehensible perpetrators) I have to say that I love our community!
Leslie Baker is an Arizona native who’s known the White Mountains since her childhood.
