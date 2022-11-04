I have yet another suggestion for those of you looking for ways to keep our area from turning into Phoenix North. I hope there are hordes of you involved in this worthy endeavor!
When I first wrote on the topic, Mr. Critic responded that I was promoting a NIMBY movement. And, much as I hate to cut him any slack, he may have a point. Not In My Back Yard sounds nasty if you’re on the outside, but more like preservation of a beloved lifestyle if you’ve got your flag planted. No shame in that!
In September, I mentioned land conservancies and nonprofits as possible sources for a slow/no-growth plan. In that post, I also noted the town of Cambria, California, as a great example of how growth can be shut down while maintaining a vibrant community.
Here’s another relevant idea. When I lived in Arroyo Grande, California, I was a mile or two from the first Agricultural (Ag) Cluster Development in the county of San Luis Obispo. It was an innovative way for a large landowner to develop 48 luxury homesites on 3,100 acres.
The buyers in Varian Ranch weren’t saddled with huge acreages to maintain and pay taxes on, their parcels were snugged into the western-most corner of the ranch leaving the other 95% of it preserved in perpetuity while still being used for ranching.
That particular Ag Cluster Development was on a cattle ranch, but others have been done on vineyard and other croplands.
Believe me when I tell you that the owners of developments like this aren’t giving up the shirts on their backs to be good guys. No, those lots are held to the highest developmental standards. They and the resulting homes sell for prices that would give those of us on the hill a nosebleed.
The window to preserve our area as a rural one is closing fast. If we don’t get a handle on it now, it will be too late before we know it. Most models of slow-growth plans can take a long time to implement and, by the time they’re in place, it can be a moot point because the growth has taken place.
As I mentioned before, the most expedient path to putting the brakes on growth is to simply stop allotting water that doesn’t exist. Quit allowing development on pipe dreams that our water tables can support even those of us already here.
Drastically slowing growth doesn’t mean stores, contractors or any other businesses will suffer. As always, if they serve their customers honestly, they’ll do just fine. It doesn’t mean that no one can’t move here. It means that property values will go up and that’s usually perceived as a plus.
The only ones I see who could suffer a bit if our growth was ended are a few of the politicians and city or county officials who might have their hands out. It’s a time-honored practice and there’s no reason to believe that Navajo and Apache counties are immune to it. I’m not accusing anyone of anything, but we’re not living in a vacuum here and I see no halos floating around.
In a couple of weeks, it will be colder than a witch’s nose here. We will enjoy a reduction in traffic and lines at the store and be able to score our favorite seats in movies and cafes again. It’s our “ah” time of year, and maybe a good time to look at the growth issue with a different perspective.
Leslie Baker is an Arizona native who’s known the White Mountains since her childhood.
