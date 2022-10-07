Misery does love company! Like many old axioms, there is sure truth to this one.
A couple of friends and I attended an event here on the hill in November. Within the following week, we all had COVID. One did some serious hospital time and the other two of us were sick as dogs. Time passed and life returned to a semblance of normal, but none of us has felt 100% for more than a few days or maybe a week at a time before suffering some sort of a crash.
Now, almost a year after first falling to the scamdemic, all three of us are suffering with severe focus and memory issues. Things as ingrained as saying “please,” “thank you,” aren’t happening on a regular basis for any of us. We all feel we have black holes where the most mundane or important things keep being sucked from our brains. Focusing on longer-term projects (writing a book, completing a quilt, etc.) is sporadic at best. The random attacks of utter exhaustion continue, but for the three of us, the feeling of escalating senility is the most concerning.
My two friends are about 15 years younger than I am, but none of us had shown any signs of encroaching mental collapse until Fauci’s fungus (I know, I know; I just like the way it sounds) got ahold of us. Now, it’s feeling like a very slippery slope.
Of course, there’s no medical treatment for any of this; our doctors are apparently without tools. And, fittingly, on Feb. 22 the Alzheimer’s Association published a study possibly linking COVID to early onset of Alzheimer’s disease. Yee haw.
I recently had promising results from a simple supplement recommended by Brandon at The Health Touch here in town. And I trust his intentions, unlike those of our government and Big Pharma.
Scientists were quick to crank out those useless vaccines (of which many big firms are now quietly issuing “never mind” rescissions of their mandates) but nobody’s particularly interested in finding help for those impacted by COVID.
Almost every COVID victim I know was vaccinated and boosted. Personally, you couldn’t pay me to take another one of the jabs. I have no faith that they aren’t just as bad as the virus.
Knowing there’s a good chance those vaunted scientists themselves are responsible for COVID, through their gain of function “experimentation,” angers me no end. GOF has come to mean any research that improves a pathogen’s abilities to cause disease or spread it from host to host. And our own bloody government helped the Chinese to fund that little caper.
Because of the blowback from the scamdemic, (or “plandemic” as one of the friends mentioned here prefers, since it looks more and more like an evil plan) scientists are reevaluating how much of their research should actually be published. So, it may become policy to hide anything that doesn’t make them look good. Think there will ever be any accountability for their monumental experimentation on us? Me neither.
The fact that my friends and I have had repeated “you too?!” moments when discussing our long-haul symptoms has made me think there should be a support group for those of us afflicted with this life-altering malady. We’re sure as hell not getting any support from the pharmaceutical wizards. A support group might help a lot of us to realize that we’re in good, if miserable, company.
Leslie Baker is an Arizona native who’s known the White Mountains since her childhood.
