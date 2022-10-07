Misery does love company! Like many old axioms, there is sure truth to this one.

A couple of friends and I attended an event here on the hill in November. Within the following week, we all had COVID. One did some serious hospital time and the other two of us were sick as dogs. Time passed and life returned to a semblance of normal, but none of us has felt 100% for more than a few days or maybe a week at a time before suffering some sort of a crash.

