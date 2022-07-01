Last February I had to travel to Tucson for work which consisted of testifying at a civil trial regarding causation of a collision.
Around noon after my testimony and since the courthouse is so close to the historic railroad depot, I decided to wander over to the life-size bronze of Doc Holliday and Wyatt Earp erected near the site of Wyatt’s March 20, 1882, shooting of Frank Stilwell.
The life-size bronze likeness of the two Old West legends is located just east of the terminal building. They are facing the tracks, Wyatt loading his shot gun and Doc to his left with a long gun.
I believe from witness accounts Doc was up the track some distance when Wyatt came upon Stilwell lurking in front of the train that held Morgan’s body and the Earp family on their way to California to bury Morgan Earp.
Morgan was killed in Tombstone by “unknown parties” who Wyatt believed to include Frank Stilwell.
The bronze Wyatt and Doc when I arrived were partly in the shadow of the terminal building and appeared very lifelike with their duster coats, legs spread apart as if they just arrived, intense looks on their faces.
A green door was darkened by the shadows behind them. I felt glad I wasn’t Frank Stilwell. I read Mr. Stilwell received both barrels of Wyatt’s shot gun more than once.
My visit to the depot was on a weekday and I was the only visitor in the area.
A slight breeze rustled the nicely trimmed trees and cloud shadows floated across the concrete walkway between the terminal and the tracks.
It was peaceful, the sun was warm, and I felt at peace with my work chore completed and a drive-up Highway 77 in my future. My thoughts involved how nice it was at this historic location, going home to my wife and Show Low after two days in Tucson, always the best part of my work trips.
I looked around the terminal courtyard near the tracks and noted the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum with an old steam locomotive No. 1673. It looked like it could pull away from the station at any time.
Several old baggage carts with aged wooden plank floors rested on their steel wheels near the tracks.
I noted a black-iron metal fence separating the public area and the working train tracks. On the fence was a bright bronze-colored placard that read, “Michael Mike Garbo DEA Group Supervisor, Husband-Father, February 10, 1970 – October 4, 2021. Your Bravery and Heroic Service will never be forgotten. THE BEST OF THE BEST.”
Under the placard was a photograph of two dogs, one large one small, looking up at the camera. A handwritten message on top of the photo said “We miss you “with a heart drawn next to the message. Under the photo of the dogs was a large black-framed portrait photograph of a dark-haired man in his early 50s with additional heartfelt messages.
Under the man’s photo was a large cardboard cutout of a heart with another photo of the dogs looking sad and somewhat lost. Written on the large heart was “Happy Birthday Michael, we love you forever.”
I suddenly realized I was there near agent Garbo’s 52nd birthday.
Later I found out Michael Garbo, a DEA group supervisor, was killed by a drug smuggler on the upper level of a double decker train car stopped at the Tucson station on Oct. 4.
The drug smuggler pulled a gun and started shooting when agent Garbo and a Tucson drug enforcement agent detained another man in the same area of the train. The shooter later killed himself in the train’s bathroom after shooting the two law enforcement agents.
Agent Garbo died as a result of his injuries.
On my way home I thought of the loss of the White Mountain’s best of the best.
• Officer Darren Reed on Nov. 8, 2016
• DPS Officer Bruce A. Pettersen, on Oct. 20, 1987
• White Mountain Apache Tribe Officer David Kellywood on Feb. 17, 2020
• White Mountain Apache Tribe Officer Adrian Lopez who died on June 2
These men have entered my thoughts.
I thought of the many law enforcement officers and personnel who died doing their job I was familiar with or knew over the last 50 years.
Later I was struck with the fact 458 federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2021. This was the deadliest year for officer deaths since 1930.
As I pulled into my tree-lined Show Low driveway that February day, I felt a sadness for all the law enforcement personnel who have given their lives for the service of their communities. I felt special sadness when I thought of their families, friends and pets.
Wayne A. Simmons is professional accident investigator and a 17-year resident of Show Low.
