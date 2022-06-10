Just got this good news from the internet! It appears that our government has found a way to send out Social Security checks for 12 more years! However, when SS was instigated in 1935, our President FDR touted the program as a way to offer retirement packages to all Americans that would assure our senior population would be able to enjoy the latter years of their lives upon turning 65. Of course, the life expectancy for men at the time was 58 and for women 62! With this knowledge our caring legislatures assumed there would be plenty of extra funds generated over the years to more than take care of the ageing population, leaving an enormous slush fund available for future “Benefit Packages” for our Leaders! Thus, the only folks guaranteed a government check in the future will be those elected officials and ALL their government employees. Note: There are rumors that there may be a move to REDUCE our military to help cut costs. No word on reducing the civilian crew, however! To top this, we the people are now living well into the late 70s with centurions growing to 82,000 in 2016 and projected to reach 589,000 in 2060! To solve this dilemma lets increase our National Debt to allow us to fulfill the promises of FDR! Really???
And this is just the tip of the iceberg! Medicare is also on the chopping block, forecast to end in 2028! That’s 6 years from now. I may be old, but plan on being around a lot longer than 6 years! And what about my kids and grandkids. Will they be working into their seventies or eighties just because our leaders cannot plan a budget and meet same? Heck, anyone reading this article can remember “Medicare for ALL” being proposed the last several years by our “Bettors”. We even provide Medicare, transportation, housing and even hard to get baby formula for non-citizens coming into our country illegally without missing a beat! But this appears to be the new norm. Let’s leave billions of dollars of military equipment for our enemies, buy petroleum products from countries run by oligarchs while ceasing to be a self-sustaining provider internally, and buy tennis shoes from countries that use child and slave labor. I cannot be the only one asking these questions! Anyone, please confirm this statement!!
This, unfortunately, appears to be the only solution to our Nation’s financial calamity that our “Leaders” can come up with! Print or borrow more money thus increasing inflation and really “sticking it to future generations”! Folks, it is time “We the People” let our elected officials know who is in charge. We can begin by sending politely written letters and emails followed by phone calls to the hundreds of staffers that keep growing year after year expressing our disappointment in the reckless way our elected officials are wasting our Tax Dollars. Failure to acknowledge our polite requests MUST be followed up by our VOTE in the next series of elections. We cannot expect these entrenched bureaucrats to voluntarily establish Term Limits, so we must rely on our votes to correct this miserable situation our country finds itself!
Please feel free to express your thoughts on this subject to friends, neighbors, family, and even me. My email address: carledye64@gmail.com awaits your thoughts!
