To hear some Arizona legislators tell it, you’d think school libraries are debauched dens of unspeakably prurient behavior, complete with illustrated how-to guides free to pluck from the shelves, which teachers can use to “groom” their students into ghastly perdition. Never mind the fact that the publication of some of these alleged illustrations would constitute felony production and distribution of child porn, and therefore is impossible.

Books such as “Beyond Magenta” exist to document the real-life experiences that some kids have as they realize, against most social assumption and a great deal of pressure, that their sense of self is not aligned with what is commonly expected. This is hardly shocking; it’s an experience most kids have in one form or another, and is often just part of boundary-testing and self-discovery, sometimes dismissed as “youthful rebellion.”

Warren Adams-Ockrassa is the Operations Editor at White Mountain Publishing. If you think you may be trans, or to learn more about trans people and the social and inner experiences they face, start with transequality.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.