To hear some Arizona legislators tell it, you’d think school libraries are debauched dens of unspeakably prurient behavior, complete with illustrated how-to guides free to pluck from the shelves, which teachers can use to “groom” their students into ghastly perdition. Never mind the fact that the publication of some of these alleged illustrations would constitute felony production and distribution of child porn, and therefore is impossible.
Books such as “Beyond Magenta” exist to document the real-life experiences that some kids have as they realize, against most social assumption and a great deal of pressure, that their sense of self is not aligned with what is commonly expected. This is hardly shocking; it’s an experience most kids have in one form or another, and is often just part of boundary-testing and self-discovery, sometimes dismissed as “youthful rebellion.”
What has some people’s dander up is that the six kids featured in that book are all transgender.
I can’t understand that experience. I’m firmly cisgender, which means I’ve never had to question something so basic to my sense of self as my gender identity. You probably haven’t either. Very few people ever have. And because of that, we’re not in a position to invalidate the experiences or existence of trans people, because we simply don’t know what we’re talking about.
They do. And they exist, even if some of us refuse to accept it.
And they did not wake up one morning and think: Hey, I know what I can do to make Mom and Dad really mad, in the same way you did not wake up one morning and say to yourself: Oh, I’m a boy (or a girl, depending on certain anatomical indicators).
Trans people universally report that it took them a while — often years — to realize what was different about themselves. Trans identity is an emergence, a discovery, not a matter of choice, and it’s not youthful rebellion; it’s the result of a gradual series of insights that lead to one conclusion.
And transgender youth aren’t new. What is new is a powerful communication tool that allows otherwise-solitary people to socialize, engage in conversation with one another, realize they share a common experience, and find an identity for themselves. What’s different now is visibility and common self-identity. It only looks like an increase in trans youth because once-isolated trans youth are finding a common voice, and are speaking up — often in the face of tremendous resistance, bullying, threats of violence, actual violence and even homelessness.
These kids have a hard enough time getting through their days without empowered, overweening adults deciding to de-legitimize, deny or suppress their existence; and they don’t need any unhealthily obsessed legislators rooting around in their underwear, symbolically or otherwise, by way of “bathroom bills” either.
Yes, kids today are different from how they were 20, 40, 60, 100 years ago. This is not a new development. It has been true of every generation since fiat lux. This is one of the facts of life that every older generation eventually has to face, whether gracefully or not: Prior generations’ notions do not always get adopted by their successors, nor should they.
Let’s try to ensure that as we learn to deal with this reality, we don’t torture our kids to the point that they’ll celebrate when we’re finally dead and out of their way.
Transgender kids exist. They always have. They always will. How about instead of bullying them for having the temerity to draw breath, we do what we can to understand them, offer support, and ensure their lives aren’t harder than they need to be?
In other words, let’s act like the grown-ups we are.
Warren Adams-Ockrassa is the Operations Editor at White Mountain Publishing. If you think you may be trans, or to learn more about trans people and the social and inner experiences they face, start withtransequality.org.
