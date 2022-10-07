The second edition of the 20-volume Oxford English Dictionary lists 171,476 words currently in use as well as another 47,156 obsolete words. So, do we really need any more words? Indubitably!
But why stick with stodgy, overused words, especially when trying to define the spirit, the mood, the zeitgeist of modern life? I, along with much more talented wordsmiths, bring you solutions in the form of portmanteau words and neologisms.
Named after the travel trunk that opens into two equal parts, portmanteau words combine two words into one new word. You know many of these words like “motel” combining “motor” and “hotel,” “brunch” joining “breakfast” and “lunch” or combining “smoke” and “fog” to form “smog.”
While those words are well established, I’d like to offer some newer word combos that reflect the modern times we live in. Allow me to expound.
I was tasked recently with the job of doing some repainting around the house. Repainting is never an idea I would come up with on my own; fading/peeling paint adds character, I submit. I loathe painting, so I would put it off as long as possible. I was “procrastipainting.”
But I eventually made the “suckrifice” and got the painting done to keep peace in the house. I’ll keep going. If the chair in your bedroom is covered in hastily discarded clothing, it can be termed a “chairdrobe” or “floordrobe” if the garments don’t even make it to the chair. I’m not pointing fingers here, you know who you are.
Have you ever walked into that bedroom, or any room, for that matter, only to wonder why you went into the room in the first place? “Destinesia.” Yeah, me, too, more often than I care to admit.
Our digital world has spawned several conjoined words. Words like, “textpectation,” is waiting anxiously for a reply to a text just sent. And that person we all know (not ourselves, of course) who is always loudly yapping away on their phone, oblivious to all of those around them? Yeah, they’re being “cellfish.”
Ever thought something was standing in the way of you accomplishing something only to realize it was nothing after all? That would be an “obstacle illusion.”
Have you been to a pub on karaoke night? It seems the more people drink, the better singers they believe themselves to be. Wrong. To those of us in the audience who are just a bit more sober, we might call their crooning, “a crapella.” And being talked into a karaoke appearance in the first place could be called a “pregret:” knowing you’ll probably regret doing this tomorrow but …
Political ads seem to be a year-round torment these days. If you’ve heard all of the bull before, maybe the term “Deja moo” fits. And if you feel just a bit dumber after being exposed to their partisan rants over and over, that’s called “unlightening,” or the opposite of enlightening.
When it came time for my son to learn how to drive a car, I was a bit hesitant. Since infancy, whenever he rode in a car he would immediately fall asleep, sometimes before we were even out of the driveway. I was concerned his “carcolepsy” would keep him from staying awake as he drove.
As a writer, I’m always fearful I may make typographical errors that would result in admonitions and cruel teasing from my editors. Thank goodness for spell-checking programs to help me become less of a “typochondriac.” Don’t judge.
I don’t suppose you’ll find any of these neologisms in a thesaurus or mainstream dictionary, but they are clever and sometimes insightful coinages that fit our times nicely. Use these portmanteau words often and freely in conversations with your friends and acquaintances; knowing the latest and newest words will confirm you have a case of extreme coolness, or “hipatitis.”
Mark Visse is a former EMS pilot living in Pinetop. He’s written for a number of publications around Arizona. Reach him at ramblingsfromtherim@gmail.com
