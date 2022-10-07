As a child I learned the rhyme “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words shall never hurt me.”

Well, yes and no. Words are things, and they can be weaponized, but they can also be filled with healing and life. The social architects are now telling us what words we can use and what words we can’t. It’s the “new speak” agenda which comes right out of the dystopian novel “1984” by George Orwell.

