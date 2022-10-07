As a child I learned the rhyme “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words shall never hurt me.”
Well, yes and no. Words are things, and they can be weaponized, but they can also be filled with healing and life. The social architects are now telling us what words we can use and what words we can’t. It’s the “new speak” agenda which comes right out of the dystopian novel “1984” by George Orwell.
I thought we already went through this in the 1960s with the “free speech movement” at the UC Berkeley campus. Activist students proclaimed that they could say whatever they wanted, which mostly included profanity. Actually, it was a front for their social agenda to turn America towards Marxist socialism.
“Free speech” is a constitutional right in a good sense. At least I thought so. Does that include the nasty and hurtful words of our language? Probably, although I’m not in favor of blasting away with hurtful words just because I believe it’s a freedom.
We also have the American Christian tradition of moral restraint. It says, in essence, to speak words that edify and build up, not words that hurt and tear down. Seems pretty reasonable to me, but then again, the current crop of progressive regulators say, “What do you know, deplorable?”
Now, the Air Force Academy denies its officers the right to use “mom” and “dad” in their daily language. Why? Because these comforting words are not inclusive. OK, inclusive of what? Inclusive of the small minority of abnormal people in our culture who are demanding their right to be accepted as normal when they aren’t.
Hey, in all due respect to all people equally, there really is such a thing as a normal human being. It seems to me that we need to protect that normal person or our race will condemn itself to a slow and painful extinction. Why? Because the whole of creation is based upon normal laws and processes. Science teaches us this. Disrupt those laws and processes and you have chaos and death. You have “1984.”
This “new speak” is an insidious way of changing our thinking by changing the words that we speak. So, it goes against the normal order of things, and in particular, language.
The whole of the animal kingdom is clearly and normally divided into male and female, even the trees, shrubs and flowers have their male and female expressions. Just ask yourself: In the spring of the year is it the male or female juniper trees that are puffing pollen? This extends to language. Each “critter” has its own song, call and bark. Therefore, the words that we humans use to speak are just as ordered.
Think about it. Follow words back to their source. It’s energy. It’s the energy that our bodies exercise in pushing air out from our lungs that is then shaped into vibrational frequencies by our vocal cords, formed into patterns by our tongues and lips, and finally, given to understandable words. That energy can be driven by creative thought, or it can be generated out of abnormal thought that results in craziness.
Common sense dictates that when people are denied the right to express themselves freely with the accepted nomenclature of our culture it’s an affront, not only to our intelligence, but to our natures, and finally to freedom itself. Such manipulation defies common sense.
Yes, words are things, and we’re reminded from the Bible that “the tongue is a fire ... it is a restless evil and full of deadly poison ... from the same mouth come blessing and cursing. ...” The progressive liberals are not too concerned about profanity or abusive language just as long as you use the right woke pronouns. That in itself is hypocritical, to say nothing of the glaring agenda for social control.
I would suggest that there are spiritual forces at large in our world. These forces are known by many voices and they seek to influence and manipulate human kind into slavery. The most apparent and effective way to do this is to make us believe the words of a lie. It’s noteworthy that Hitler’s propaganda man, Joseph Goebbels, said, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” That’s the force of words, even if those words are a lie.
So, the controllers want us to believe that “mom” and “dad” are unacceptable words because they aren’t inclusive or whatever. But, their motivation, just like Orwell’s novel, is to control the masses. Why? Because the underlying agenda of the new world order is rule by an elite few.
You may have heard about the Georgia Guides Stones? They were an anonymous monument in Elbert, County, Georgia, until they got bombed and then demo-ed for safety reasons. Well, chiseled into these four, granite slabs were 10 “principles,” in eight languages, to insure mankind’s future. The one of interest to this writing is No. 3: “Unite humanity with a living new language.” We’re talking “new speak” here, and in case you’ve missed the point of this writing: Words are things; control the words we speak and control the minds of men.
