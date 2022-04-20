Euphemisms. These are words or phrases used in place of a word or phrase that might otherwise be deemed offensive or indelicate. So you see, in the title of this column, you were still called old but in a less harsh way, I suppose.
We use euphemisms in everyday speech, sometimes without even realizing it.
When we speak of the dead, for example, we don’t usually come right out and say that they’re dead. No, we soften the language with phrases, euphemisms, like “passed away” or “resting in peace” or “dearly departed”. The uncouth amongst us (I’m not pointing any fingers) might use “pushing up daisies”, “croaked”, “kicked the bucket” or “taking a dirt nap”. Not that I’m judging.
Did you lose your job recently? Sure, you could tell folks you were fired, but doesn’t it sound better to say you were “downsized” or “pursuing other opportunities” — maybe even “on a gardening leave”?
And since you no longer have a job, you need to be careful with your money. Not that you’re being cheap; it’s that you’re being “economical”, “frugal” or “thrifty” now that you’re “economically disadvantaged”.
Not surprisingly, since we humans are often preoccupied with sex (perhaps not as much if we’re “seasoned”, “over the hill”, “getting on” or “chronologically challenged”), there are countless euphemisms relating to “the birds and the bees”. “Making whoopee”, “a roll in the hay” and enumerating the bases around a baseball diamond are just a few that I can mention in a family publication. You are, however, free to explore the many and varied sensual examples to be found on any internet search. Many are quite humorous, if you have an open mind and are not easily embarrassed.
When speaking of someone’s physical attributes, euphemisms allow us to note those characteristics while maintaining a modicum of decorum. Do you know someone who is rather short compared to yourself? You might describe them as “fun sized” like the smaller candy bars sold in bags. How about “vertically challenged” or “growth restricted”? Any of these may result in an uppercut to the groin if you bent down and said it to their face, though.
Know someone with a propensity to lie or “be economical with the truth”, express “terminological inexactitudes” or who is “honesty challenged”? I’ll bet they remind you of that guy at the car lot who was trying to talk you into that “pre-enjoyed” or “pre-loved” SUV, even though it was really just a used car.
How about a person’s weight? A sensitive subject for sure, but maybe the issue could be described with more tact by using euphemisms like, “big boned”, “built for comfort, not for speed” or “horizontally gifted”. Much kinder than husky, chubby, chunky, buffet king or queen, super-sized, fat, taller lying down than standing or blubber-butt, right?
Questioning someone’s intelligence, or lack thereof, can be a dangerous proposition, unless you really don’t mind the occasional black eye. So it’s wiser to use phrases like “intellectually challenged”, “not the sharpest pencil in the box”, “a drumstick short of a picnic” or “not the shiniest tool in the tool box”. If you repeat one of these euphemisms directly to the nitwit, they may not understand the affront anyway and your eye should be safe.
Bodily functions, while a common condition of all of us, also require a delicate touch when being mentioned. While it’s common to say one needs to “go to the bathroom”, this befuddles people from other countries. They wonder why the American is inquiring about a bath when what they really want is a toilet.
But when announcing we do need to go find a toilet, we soften the image by saying things like going to “powder my nose”, ”see a man about a horse” or declare, “nature calls”.
That, then, is the value of euphemisms. They save friendships, marriages, embarrassments, civility, decency, politeness, respectability — and even the occasional shiner.
