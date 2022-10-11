“I have a right to speak my mind peaceably.”
“I have a right to speak my mind violently.”
So which is it? If you have a right and you use it wrongly do you really have a right?
The summers of 2020 and 2021 were full of “I have a right” which was wrongly used. Black Lives Matter believed that its freedom of speech meant burning buildings, attacking police and threatening, injuring and killing American citizens.
Ask yourself if this is the correct definition of freedom of speech. I would say, it was used wrongly.
According to history.com “The Bill of Rights provides constitutional protection for certain individual liberties, including freedoms of speech, assembly, and worship.”
As it was written by our founding fathers, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
The important word in the prior paragraph is peaceably. David L. Hudson Jr. a professor at Belmont University College of Law, regularly writes and speaks on First Amendment issues. He is the author of “First Amendment: Freedom of Speech (2012),” the author of a 12-part lecture series entitled “Freedom of Speech: Understanding the First Amendment (2018),” and a 24-part lecture series entitled “The American Constitution 101 (2019).”
“The First Amendment does not protect violent assembly, looting and violence perpetrated against law enforcement officials or others. Some may justify looting and rioting as an expression of raging against a discriminatory machine. But the First Amendment does not safeguard such conduct. The Report of the National Commission on Civil Disorders said it well back in 1968: Violence surely cannot build a society. Disruption and disorder will nourish not justice, but repression. Those few who would destroy civil order and the rule of law strike at the freedom of every citizen. They must know that the community cannot and will not tolerate coercion and mob action.”
Does BLM get away with it because the word Black is in the name? We know that BLM has nothing to do with racism. We know it has everything to do with fascism. And fascist lives do not matter. They are in violation of the First Amendment as their gathering to redress grievances are violent. They are given a pass because America is afraid of violence. We have too many bleeding hearts who use lawyers to attack any reference to racism but promote racism by ignoring reality. We have had so much violence in our history not related to historical facts. We are tired of it.
When rights are used wrongly they fail to be rights.
