With a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor.
Thus ended the text of perhaps the greatest political document of all time. But when the fifty-six men affixed their signatures to America’s Declaration of Independence, they knew that they had committed treason in the eyes of the British and might well have signed their death warrants. They knew that victory in the ensuing war was far from certain.
Carter Braxton of Virginia signed the document with trembling hands. “Independence is in truth a delusive bait which men inconsiderably catch at, without knowing the hook to which it is affixed … America is too defenseless a state for the declaration, having no alliance with a naval power, nor as yet any fleet of consequence of her own to protect that trade which is so essential to the prosecution of the war...”
Benjamin Franklin succinctly summed up their precarious position. “We must indeed all hang together, or most assuredly we shall all hang separately.”
John Hancock, famous for his bold signature on the document, had already been the target of British authorities. In 1775 he and fellow signer Samuel Adams had been forced to flee Lexington in order to avoid arrest by British troops. As president of the Continental Congress, he was the first to affix his name.
“There, I guess King George will be able to read that!” he declared. Throughout the war he sacrificed much of his great wealth to help fund the Continental Army.
Though the stories of the other signers have been embellished through time, some did indeed pay dearly. Five were captured by the British during the course of the war. George Walton was captured after being wounded while commanding militia at the Battle of Savannah in December, 1778. Thomas Heyward Jr., Arthur Middleton, and Edward Rutledge of South Carolina were taken prisoner at the siege of Charleston in May, 1780. Though they endured ill treatment as prisoners, all were eventually exchanged for British prisoners of war, or released at the conclusion of the war. The other man, Richard Stockton, was dragged from his bed at night by local Tories (colonists who sided with the British) after he had evacuated his family from New Jersey. He was imprisoned in New York City’s infamous Provost Jail and treated as a common criminal.
Francis Lewis of New York was in Philadelphia dealing with congressional matters when his Long Island home was raided by the British. His wife was taken prisoner and languished for several months until she was exchanged for the wives of British officials captured by the Americans. She died a few years later, partially from the lasting effects of her imprisonment.
Abraham Clark of New Jersey saw two of his sons captured by the British. Both were incarcerated and endured horrific treatment on the prison ship Jersey. James, the eldest son of John Witherspoon, also of New Jersey, was killed in the Battle of Germantown in October, 1777.
In November, 1776 John Hart’s New Jersey farm was looted by the British. He was forced to hide in nearby mountains for a short time until the Continental Army recaptured the area at the Battle of Trenton the next month. In 1778 he was re-elected to the New Jersey Assembly. He allowed the Continental Army to encamp on his farmland in June 1778, before succumbing to kidney stones in May, 1779.
Lewis Morris’ Westchester County home and property were appropriated, looted, and burned by the British when they occupied New York. Philip Livingston lost several properties to the British occupation of New York and sold off others to support the war effort. Carter Braxton, the trembling signer, endured severe financial reversals during the war, as many of the ships in which he held interest were either captured or sunk by the British.
Among his many offices, Thomas McKean was President of Delaware, Chief Justice of Pennsylvania, and Governor of Pennsylvania. In 1777 he wrote to his friend John Adams that he was “hunted like a fox by the enemy, compelled to remove my family five times in three months, and at last fixed them in a little log-house on the banks of the Susquehanna, but they were soon obliged to move again on account of the incursions of the Indians.”
Finally, after an eight-year struggle against the most powerful nation on earth, America won with blood, toil, and financial hardship the fulfillment of her declaration. Since that time each succeeding generation of Americans has had to stand in the gap to maintain our freedom. The notion that freedom is free is the surest way to lose it.
Robert Alan Ward is an air force veteran and holds a B.S. in Christian Education from San Diego Christian College. He is retired and lives in Show Low with his wife Gisela. You can read more of his work at http://www.absorbingtales4u.com
