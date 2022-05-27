Not one soldier, marine, seaman or airman I have ever known relishes the opportunity of going into combat!
They go because their country tells them through orders from on high, Department of Defense and the Chiefs of Staff located in the Pentagon.
Unfortunately, those currently in charge are too wrapped up in such things as “white privilege,” Critical Race Theory and gender identification to make sound military decisions.
This situation was magnified by watching the debacle of our withdrawal from Afghanistan. Had the politicians (both military and civilian) simply allowed the men and women with tactical knowledge of the situation do their jobs, we would have saved hundreds of lives (military and civilian), billions of dollars in equipment and our long-standing reputation as a force to be reckoned with as regard our military strength.
Unfortunately, this is not the first time our leaders have taken the road best not traveled.
Having been born two months prior to the bombing of Pearl Harbor, my generation and I have witnessed the demise of the art of winning wars, with World War II being the last we can declare in the win column.
Korea was at best a push and remains a continued thorn in our side even to this day. Vietnam could have been a military win had the politicians and their “Rules of Engagement” allowed those 56,000-plus KIAs to simply do what we have done so well in the past. The same can be said of our Iraq and Afghanistan encounters. It is the age-old story of “old men sending young men to die” so that those in power benefit financially.
The truth is often hard to accept, but history confirms this comment time and again. How else could representatives earning $150,000 plus or minus a year end up as millionaires after five or so years in office? Just asking.
It is the responsibility of the military senior ranks to forget about politics and reenergize the foundations of our past! From the French and Indian Wars, the Revolution, the Civil War and all those that followed, American military prowess has been our basis for standing atop the pedestal of nations worldwide for over 200 years.
It is unacceptable that we allow political and financial interruptions to diminish our history and only with our flag officers stepping up to the challenge will we regain our previously esteemed position in the world order.
This topic should be in every session of Congress and Department of Defense strategy session. If you disagree, I will gladly hear your thoughts and perhaps better explain mine. We can all learn from dialog with one another.
Please feel free to express your thoughts on this subject to friends, neighbors, family and even me. My email address: carledye64@gmail.com awaits your thoughts!
Carl Dye is a 1964 West Point Graduate. After Airborne/Ranger training and two combat tours in Vietnam, he spent 30 years as an insurance executive.
