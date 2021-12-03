The White Mountain Community Garden is closing out the year with great memories. 2021 is a year of firsts.
We had our first Garden and Farm Tours event in August, which turned out to be a great fundraiser. We started building a new Demonstration Ornamental Garden with the help of a very nice grant.
We have new frames for the ends of the high tunnel so we can extend the season and grow winter vegetables once again.
The Garden and Farm Tours event on Aug. 22-23 brought in nice revenue.
This idea was the hybrid of two events that we had hosted in the past.
The garden tours was a spinoff from a summer event sponsored by the White Mountain Women’s Club in Pinetop.
WMCG was on the list of several gardens to tour, which gave us the opportunity to show off our garden in full bloom and educate visitors to our local community garden.
Unfortunately, the tours stopped a couple of years ago.
The other spinoff was Expo 2019, a summer fundraiser with vendors, a huge raffle, a food cart and garden education by speakers throughout the day with standing room-only crowds.
This year we combined the two into a two-day event.
• We had 20 vendors who signed up for booths.
• Sixty businesses and private sponsors donated merchandise, gift cards and plenty of cash as the prizes for our huge raffle. The White Mountain Independent sponsored our print and online advertising and North Star Business Center provided promotional collateral material.
• Charlie’s Smoke Wagon cooked up delicious mesquite-smoked Texas barbecue.
• Four private home gardens and one farm hosted the tours with great success. We discovered that many people want to know more about gardening in the White Mountains.
• Plans to make this an annual event are on the docket.
• Demonstration Ornamental Garden is sponsored by a grant from an institution dedicated to horticulture.
• We had a ribbon cutting ceremony recently sponsored by the Show Low Chamber of Commerce.
• The goal for this project is to create a garden destination in Show Low for visitors to learn about the kinds of flowers, bushes and trees that grow well in our area. This is an interesting addition to our garden, which has been dedicated to growing vegetables for the last 11 years.
• The overview of the ornamental garden features a rose garden, hibiscus garden, a hummingbird and fountain garden, native plant garden featuring various cacti and succulents, an herb garden and specific plants to attract pollinators. There is a food forest of nut bearing trees and berry bushes and vines.
• The ornamental garden also educates gardeners that landscaping with native plants can be cost effective.
• The garden is also Americans With Disabilities Act-friendly for wheelchairs, walkers and has seating areas for visitors to enjoy the pollinator attractants.
• There will be an educational component to the garden with brochures and details of the various plants.
• The High Tunnel toward the rear of the garden is in full operation again after a fire and some structural reconstruction that kept us from using it for a couple of years.
• We have planted many winter greens such as kale, bok choy, lettuces, Japanese red mustard, Swiss Chard, tatsoi and root vegetables that grow well in cooler weather.
• This is something new: planting beans and legumes as a cover crop to provide nitrogen for the plants.
The excitement of course is the opportunity to continue to grow crops during the winter months.
Join us this winter!
We look forward to a new year of abundance and good eats.
