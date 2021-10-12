PHOENIX — The deadline to submit 2022 spring hunt applications is fast approaching.
Applications for spring turkey, javelina, bison and bear hunts and raptor capture must be received by the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) no later than 11:59 p.m. Oct. 12. To apply, visit www.azgfd.gov/hunting/draw.
AZGFD is available to assist all applicants. A customer service representative can be reached by calling 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. AZGFD also will be staffed to provide after-hours assistance — by telephone only — from 5 to 11:59 p.m. today.
To expedite the process, applicants are encouraged to be prepared with the following before calling AZGFD:
An applicant’s hunting or combination hunt and fish license must be valid today. All applicants, including youth (ages 10-17), who are applying for a hunt permit-tag must possess a license that is valid on the last day of the application period. Licenses can be purchased online at www.azgfd.com/license/.
Know your Department ID or Customer ID. This is a must to submit an application. There are four ways to locate a Department ID or Customer ID: (1) Use the new “Customer ID Retrieval Tool” that can be found either at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/, www.azgfd.com/license/ or when adding applicants while applying for a hunt permit-tag; (2) Log into your AZGFD portal account and click on “View Details” under “My AZGFD Dashboard;” (3) Check your hunting or combination hunt and fish license, if it was purchased online; or (4) Call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 8 of the “2022 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison, Bear and Raptor Capture Hunt Draw Information” booklet.
