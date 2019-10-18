Fall always seems to catch me out on Fool Hollow Lake after the crowds of summertime people have departed and a slower pace of life presents itself on our Mountain.
This evening, some friends and I are out in our kayaks for a peaceful paddle through placid water. The warm evening light highlights colors and details which, for me, somehow trigger nostalgia while simultaneously demanding full attention to life’s current unfolding.
We paddle non-stop across the lake while allowing our minds to leave behind the rambling thoughts of a busy day and turn our focus to a world where small waves gently rock us as we glide across the surface of the lake. A slight breeze tickles our skin and tiny ripples lap against the sides of our kayaks. As we round the corner to head down the long north arm of the lake, the wind dies and the tranquil reflective surface of the water suddenly appears to be a blue sky with scattered clouds surrounded by rocky banks of an amazing variety of vegetation. Way down in the water near the edge of the lake, an old rugged snag, which often sports a number of cormorants, reflects both up into the sky and down into the water.
We take further note of the lake’s current status, the obvious story being the dry horizontal lime-coated stripe on the bank showing the water level to be very low due to lack of summer monsoons. Every year is different, but the trend of recent years with less moisture during winters, and now very little monsoon action this summer, is a growing concern. I remember times when the lake was full and the leaves had turned to fall colors by mid-September. While we rest our paddles to wait for one friend to catch up with us, I reflect back not only on recent past fall visits here, but I also mull over the history of this manmade lake.
In 1878 the land under this lake became a Mormon settlement named Adair, after the landowner Jefferson Adair. The town now sits beneath us as an underwater ghost town flooded when the construction of the dam, which is situated behind us, was completed in1957 at the confluence of Show Low Creek and Fool Hollow Wash. In 1994, the lake, including 800 acres of forest land, became the current state park called Fool Hollow Lake Recreational Area.
As I ponder the remains of the flooded ghost town lying beneath us, I paddle over closer to the north bank. From among the green junipers and giant boulders along the bluff, the weathered remains of a dead, sun-bleached juniper extend out over the lake. The soft afternoon sun highlights this skeleton, its soulful essence seemingly still alive, or is it simply reaching out with its remaining stark beauty to memorialize what is beneath the surface?
I hear the rattling call of a kingfisher, but I can’t spot it. One friend sees it and describes where it is perched on limb over the water. It is a female belted kingfisher, one of few birds in which the female has more coloration than the male. He has one grey belly band. She has two belly stripes and the second is a rufous coloration. Kingfishers are chunky birds with large heads sporting shaggy crests. Their wings are very long and when they burst away from a branch, their loud chatter carries through the evening air until they perch again.
This “queenfisher” portrays a royal air all her own while she intensely watches the surface of the lake, but before she can spot a fish, our motion scares her away. As we continue to cruise down the lake, she flies ahead of us. When we almost catch up, she flies further down the shoreline, perches near the lake, and scouts again for small fish. In this fashion, she leads the way clear to the end of the lake. I send her silent messages to fly behind us, or across the lake, but like most of us females, she has a mind of her own.
The red bluffs with streaks of black desert varnish contrast with broken rock surfaces showing beige, brown, and grey colors, some highlighted with green lichen. Still, mostly in late summer attire, grape vines, New Mexico locust, small black walnut trees, yellow sunflowers, goldenrod, sumac, and various grasses appear in thick, lush combinations along the bluff. The five foot watermark tells its own story.
The kingfisher is not the only angler here today, nor is it the only one to remind me of the idea of royalty. In fact almost anywhere in the White Mountains, whether it be on a lake or alongside a stream containing fish, stately great blue herons will most assuredly be somewhere near the water’s edge. This evening’s sentinel is stoically perched on a boulder, blending so well with the environment that, large as it is, I almost miss it. When I spot it, I paddle out farther away from the shoreline to give it some space. Like a royal Canadian guard in front of the Houses of Parliament, It doesn’t so much as flinch as we paddle by.
Double-crested cormorants swim around us and dive for fish as well. Some are perched in the old snag and stretch out their wings toward the sun to get dry. A juvenile with lighter coloration perches erect on the top of the dead tree, blending in with the sun-bleached grainy wood. The feathers of this species are not oiled like most waterfowl so wet birds have to stay out of the water for awhile to keep from getting water-logged.
When I paddle by an area full of little pink pond lilies, I recollect the western terrestrial garter snake I filmed here a couple of years ago with a huge bullfrog in its mouth. I watched for over 30 minutes as the snake slowly and meticulously muscled the huge reptile down into its long slender body, the lump ultimately appearing like a big knot on a stick.
We paddle on down the lake, each of us in our own little world. Time is passing quickly and one friend turns back toward the dock. Another friend and I choose to go on to the end of the lake. Several times in the fall, I have found great-horned owls up near the mouth where Show Low Creek feeds into the lake. Curiosity tugs at me and I want to see if they are here this year.
Canada Geese are grazing ahead of me along the edge of the now-shallow water. I go by them while they keep an eye on me. They aren’t afraid because they are so used to people. I usually hear frogs in this portion of the lake, but if they are here, they are quiet this evening.
As I approach the oak trees on the southeast side of the lake, I scrutinize the bank. Sure enough, there, perched on a boulder, presumably to begin its nighttime foray for prey, is a very large great-horned owl. Of course It has seen me as well and flies up and around the little oak motte to land on another boulder higher up from the water.
I slowly approach and finally situate my kayak so I can keep my camera stabilized for filming. The owl tolerates me from this distance and I signal for my friend to join me. It is a mature adult, probably a female because of her large size. When I first begin to photograph with my powerful telephoto lens, I see that something appears wrong with one of her eyes, but just as I zero in, she turns her head away from me to inspect something up behind her. Finally she turns my way and indeed, one eye is blackened as if she has turned off an inner light. Only one large yellow eye looks at me. She doesn’t seem concerned about our presence at this safer distance, and we watch and photograph for some time as we ponder what might have happened to her. Of course we’ll never know. Thankfully, owls hunt as much by sound as by sight, so even though she must have problems with depth perception, her off-set ears can still zero in on prey. She appears healthy and strong.
It’s time to get back before night takes over, and my friend paddles on ahead of me. The western sky is coming alive with color and I’m reluctant to leave, but I know I must. As I start back down the long stretch to the dock, the sun sinks down behind the horizon. Warm light reflects upward through the clouds and then back down to ripple across the lake. My whole world is alive with shimmering hues of apricot and gold. A flock of Canada geese flies through the sunset over the lake and the large waterfowl appear as dark silhouettes emitting haunting calls. My friend is now also a silhouetted speck ahead of me and I know it could be dark when I get back to the dock, so I put a little more muscle into my paddling, but I’m not really worried.
Finally, when I round the curve to enter a wider portion of the lake and cross to the other side, a half moon is just turning on her charm. Moonbeams reflect on the water and provide enough light to usher me to the shoreline. A mix of emotions swells up in me. Summer has passed. A peaceful, quiet time is here. Still, the future on this beautiful mountain holds the promise of more adventures to come.
My loving friends are waiting on the shoreline to help me out of my kayak. As we chatter away with each other, we are all full of emotion. It has not only been a sensational paddle on beautiful water, but additionally, in many respects for us all, it has been a reflective evening.
Barbara Davis is a published author on books about birds of the Southwest. She grew up on a cattle ranch in southeastern Arizona and now lives in a cabin surrounded by nature and wildlife in the White Mountains. “My deepest gratitude goes to Kathleen Varhol who graciously sponsors this column in loving memory of her parents, Clarence & Elizabeth Ramel, who loved and appreciated nature.”
