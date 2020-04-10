A few years ago when I was filming Spring Bird Migration on the Gulf of Mexico, a friend and I visited some of her relatives in Louisiana. Her nephew and his friend took us fishing in the vast marshlands on the Gulf Coast. Both of these men were in the medical field, but from the time they were youngsters they had lived a life of fishing and hunting, and were now delighted to have a day off work and be out fishing in the salt marshes again.
As we sped through waterways in their boat equipped with sonar, radar, fishing equipment, food, water, and sunscreen, we moved further and further away from civilization and closer to the wide open gulf. As we passed through a myriad of marshy channels, Daryl Hughes’ speech began to change from precise professional diction and intonation, to a very southern drawl, often falling back on Cajun expressions he had learned as a young kid. It was fun to watch his transformation from the dedicated role he played as a professional man into the relaxed outdoorsman perfectly at home in a land of water, grass, and sky.
I was thrilled to be on this expedition in a habitat which seemingly extended into forever and was so different from our high mountain terrain. I was reminded, however, that on every part of the planet, Mother Earth is speaking to all of us. The damage along the Gulf, as we all know, has been from oil spills and catastrophic hurricanes pushing too much wind and water inland, whereas in the western part of our country, it has been because of drought and fires, a result of lack of water. Forests burning out of control are something we not only know about, but have experienced first hand.
As we cruised southeast of the city of New Orleans, which appeared in the background, I thought about what it must have been like during Katrina. I realized that the worst part of the story is that the danger is not over. On the coast, like here on our mountain, further assaults loom on the horizon.
When we got closer to our fishing destination, the boat slowed and we inched through the winding channels. Now in full southern drawl, Daryl Hughes (everybody called him by first and last names) talked about the changes which have happened throughout the years and It was sometimes a bit of a challenge to understand him, but one very positive phrase kept coming through loud and clear. He would often end his descriptions of humans coming together to protect our world with a smile on his face and a definitive drawled-out phrase, “And that’s a good thing!” His repetitive optimistic expression was a delight which stuck with me.
Thankfully, many people are coming together around thinning projects in the west, just as people on the Gulf Coast are preparing for more hurricanes. We have been lucky this year with all the winter moisture we received. Hopefully we will continue to get periodic rains to get us through to monsoon season and then slide by one more summer without another catastrophic fire. We desperately need time to get enough thinning done to make a difference.
This spring, Mother Nature is talking to us with a new attention-getting global voice. COVID-19 is threatening every part of our planet. It is a slowly mutating virus with a bacterial component. As we all know, this virus is so new that even the scientists don’t know very much about it. We are all involved with one of the steepest learning curves in our history.
We are realizing that when something like this affects one of us, it affects us all. Mother Nature is speaking louder and louder. We are a global community. To function as such, it is essential to realize that science matters. Truth matters. All lives matters. Working together matters.
Like hurricanes and catastrophic fires, this virus is not selective. It doesn’t care what race or sex we are, whether we are politically left or right, or if we are rich or poor. Additionally, it doesn’t recognize borders. Strong immune systems are a big plus, and young and healthy bodies may be a deterrent to its harshness. The virus, however, is only looking for a warm body—a human body—to which it can attach in order to stay alive, and healthy people are not immune. Unlike bacteria, a virus is a parasite that can’t survive long without us. A virus requires host cells. So, don’t go out and volunteer yours and further threaten everybody else. Listen to doctors and scientists and practice social distancing. As I am always saying, we are lucky to live on this mountain among caring people. Most of us are listening, and in addition…we have a whole world of nature to explore while we’re being less social. Ultimately, in these quiet times, we just might even get to know ourselves a little bit better. And that’s a good thing!
I am home and taking this challenge seriously. Instead of spring birding on the Gulf Coast this year, I’m exploring the crooks and crannies of Wildhaven, my own property. This is a great time of the year to watch spring come alive. We don’t know how long this “disturbance of life” will last, but backyard birding is a great activity out in the fresh air and away from the crowds of people. I don’t mean to minimize the problem, but there’s something in nature we can’t get anywhere else and being in the midst of it will help us get through these times.
It is April, and migratory birds are beginning to come back through the White Mountains on their way to northern breeding territories. Some will join us for the summer and may even nest in our yards, so fill up bird feeders and have water available, maybe even some mealworms. Many passerines (perching birds) aren’t seedeaters and all birds need protein for their nestlings. Even hummingbirds add minuscule bugs to nectar for their tiny chicks.
In addition to year-round varieties here at Wildhaven, I’ve seen nearly 100 different species of migrating and summer birds over the years as well, especially during spring and autumn. I apparently live in a pass-through zone. Even higher elevational birds often find their way here as they seasonally come and go up and down the mountain.
Tanagers, orioles, grosbeaks, and warblers are some of the most colorful neotropical passerines, and color is something for which we all yearn in the spring. When migratory birds join our resident birds who are now also dressed in their finest plumage, nature’s Easter parade begins.
Even more than food, water draws all birds, and bathing seems to be a big deal. The sounds of dripping water will attract many birds. Once they find a water source, some might even be encouraged to nest in the vicinity. Feathers are everything to a bird. Keeping them clean optimizes flight and enhances their insulating properties in order to keep the bird warm in the winter and cool in the summer. And, it never hurts to take a bath if one is looking for a mate!
Sometimes it’s comical to watch birds bathe, and it’s a great way to see most of their identifying features in great detail. Birds like the orange-crowned warbler and the ruby-crowned and golden-crowned kinglets usually conceal the colors on the tops of their heads unless they are trying to attract a mate. When they bathe, however, the colors usually become apparent. Yellow-rumped warblers are easy enough to identify but they make sure you know who they are by shaking their little yellow rumps all around. Male western tanagers with their bright yellow, red, and black feathers can’t help but get one’s attention and usually exit the water looking sleek and refined. Steller’s jays seem to splash the most water and often come out with very silly hairdos. Areas of shallow water are the best for bathing, but some prefer to shower in my gentle waterfall. Hummingbirds perch on the top of a flat rock to bathe in a shallow slow-flowing stream. Fluttering their wings, they splash the water all over their tiny bodies, often hovering back and forth like they do when feeding from flowers.
Many of us are lucky and have birds coming into our yards, but it’s also easy enough to get out to nature right in the middle of our mountain towns. Meet somebody at Woodland Lake Park, the Rim Trail, Show Low Lake, or Fool Hollow Lake. If you’re in Alpine, go to Luna Lake and look for the nesting eagles. In Springerville there’s Becker Lake and a walk along the river. In Snowflake, one can take a walk along the Cottonwood Wash. In these days of social distancing, we can drive to these close-by places separately, then continue to keep a distance from each other as we look for birds. Neotropical birds are coming back and they will not only fill your world with colors, songs, and actions, but will open your heart to the wonder of it all.
I don’t know about you, but this deadly virus has made me even more appreciative of my family, friends, and the way I live here in the White Mountains. I feel like I’m in the best location to stay safely at home and still enjoy nature. April Fool’s Day has just passed us by and the world now knows that the Conavirus is no joke! Could it be that this challenge is happening to open our minds and hearts and bring us closer together, even while calling for social distancing? It certainly feels that way to me since so many people are looking for ways to be helpful to one another and to contain the virus. I can’t help but think of my very positive friend, Daryl Hughes, who instead of being out in the marshes fishing, is surely at this moment in the midst of the medical swamp and being overwhelmed by his professional duties. Louisiana is being hit hard with COVID-19. Still, I’m betting he is able to see people coming together in the midst of this turmoil, and I can just hear him drawl out, “And that’s a good thing!”
